Integra secures Sunset Bay Marina purchase The Miami-based real estate investment and development firm has acquired its third marina this year…

Integra Marinas, a subsidiary of Integra Investments, has completed the acquisition of Sunset Bay Marina & Anchorage for an undisclosed fee. Situated in Stuart, Florida, just north of Palm Beach having been built in 2008, the marina is the latest addition to the Integra Marinas portfolio, marking the company’s 10th marina acquisition to date and its third of 2023.

“We are incredibly excited to add Sunset Bay Marina & Anchorage to our portfolio,” Cory Yeffet, a principal at Integra Investments tells SuperyachtNews. “Not only is Sunset Bay one of the most prominent marinas in Stuart, but it is a critical transient destination given its proximity to the Okeechobee Waterway, allowing boaters to easily access our Integra marinas in Tampa, Miami, and Key West.”

The marina has 14 slips for vessels over 100ft out of 198 wet slips and 66 mooring spaces and is capable of berthing vessels up to 140ft in length. Oasis Marinas will manage the operations, accounting, marketing and development aspects of the marina.

Integra Marinas is a vertically integrated owner, developer, and operator of marinas in across the US, with a portfolio that includes marinas in the Florida Keys, Miami, Aventura, Tampa, Jensen Beach, and Rhode Island.

Despite the challenges posed by the Florida real estate insurance policies, Yeffet adds that Integra will continue to potential deals for adding marinas to our portfolio when strategic opportunities emerge in the new year.

“Simultaneously, we are actively advancing through the permitting and entitlement processes to facilitate the expansion or redevelopment of our existing marina assets,” he says. “Our approach remains agile, continuously adjusting to this changing environment while prioritising the enhancement of our marina operations and the delivery of exceptional customer service.”

