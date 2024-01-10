A trio of projects from TISG The Italian Sea Group introduces three new designs under the Admiral and Tecnomar brands…

Admiral Explorer 50-metre Adventure

The Italian Sea Group (TISG) presents three new and futuristic projects, announced during the 2023 Monaco Yacht Show 2023, which, they say, reflect the style of the Group while being innovative in design.



Under the Admiral brand is M/Y 50-metre Explorer Adventure, which is below the 499gt threshold and features a customisable aft deck area with a panoramic pool and foldable wings to increase the amount of living space. The VIP cabin forward accesses an outdoor area with views through large cantilevered windows. On the deck’s forward area is a swimming pool with a glass bottom and a private sunbathing area. The top deck incorporates a touch-and-go helipad in addition to the wheelhouse and captain’s cabin.

Tecnomar Cat 133

The other two projects are under the Tecnomar brand. One is a 40-metre catamaran, Cat 133 FT, again below 499gt, which has 300 square metres of external space built into the design. The stern design involves the use of two hulls, two internal wings and two foldable side doors, creating a floating platform of about 16 metres when fully open. In line with the Group’s increased focus on green technology, approximately 70 square metres of solar panels will be integrated on the cat's side arches and on the ‘hat’ of the sun deck.

Tecnomar 155

Tecnomar’s second design, the Tecnomar 155 FT, is a 46-metre vessel also below 499ft. The beach area features a spacious stern window and two foldable doors, providing direct access to the water. The sun deck has a large bar and sunbathing area with a pool, and incorporates a further pool in the forward upper deck area, which can be transformed into a dining space.



“The launch of these three new projects gives us new stimuli and motivation to start 2024 with great enthusiasm. We have set ourselves even more challenging goals, and thanks to the validity of our strategies and the innovative projects we are developing, I am confident that the yachting world will continue to reward us,” comments Giovanni Costantino, Founder and CEO of The Italian Sea Group.

Profile links

The Italian Sea Group

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.