Azimut Benetti and D-Marin partner to expand marina business across the Mediterranean Marina network D-Marin forms partnership with boat builder Azimut Benetti…

The aim of the collaboration is to expand D-Marin’s marina business and reach within the Mediterranean, as well as boosting nautical tourism in the area.



With D-Marin’s marina network currency extending across Greece, Croatia, Montenegro, Spain, Italy and Malta, this partnership follows five previous D-Marin acquisitions since August 2022 taking place across Spain, Italy and Greece.

This alliance enriches D-Marin’s current 20 marinas with an additional 1,8000 berths across three new marinas in the Med. According to spokespeople from each company, they plan to bring an ‘elevated yachting experience’ to its marinas across the Mediterranean by forging a marina network to facilitate yachting and tourism in the region.



Through the partnership, D-Marin has acquired a significant stake in Marina di Valletta in Malta, as well as Porto Mediceo in Livorno – although both are subject to the receipt of required regulatory authorisations and consents – as well as initiating the operation of a commercial integration with Marina di Varazze.

Marina di Valleta

“The core values of Azimut Benetti and D-Marin are perfectly aligned to provide an enjoyable yachting experience,” comments Paolo Vitelli, founder of the Azimut Benetti Group.



“D-Marin brings its strive for premium customer experience, the network offering, commercial excellence, sustainability commitments, and digital innovations to further enhance the already world-class luxury marinas of Azimut Benetti and our family. This vast service-rich network of marinas will be able to welcome the owners of the Azimut Benetti Group yachts in a privileged way.”



Oliver Dörschuck, CEO at D-Marin, adds: “We are thrilled to be working with the Vitelli family on these beautiful marinas, supporting the properties to flourish even further with our marina expertise. This is an exciting partnership for us and one we can’t wait to embark on. We are keen to grow nautical tourism in the Mediterranean and offer a premium marina service at every step of a voyage.”

Profile links

Azimut Benetti

D-Marin

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.