Inaugural Bahamas Charter Yacht Show commences

The International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA), launches the inaugural Bahamas Charter Yacht Show (BCYS) in collaboration with the Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM). The BCYS, running from February 23-26 2023, will take place across four Bahamas marinas, including Atlantis and Hurricane Hole Marina on Paradise Island and Bay Street Marina, Nassau Yacht Haven and The Pointe Marina in Nassau.

To date, 42 charter yachts and more than 85 charter agents and other industry professionals have registered to participate in this trade-only event.

“We are excited to bring the luxury yacht charter community together for this major new show,” said IYBA Chief Operating Officer Paul Flannery. “Not only does the Bahamas Charter Yacht Show provide a unique opportunity for charter agents to tour a large number of yachts available for charter in The Bahamas and Florida and to meet their captains and crew, but the show also showcases many of the world-class yachting destinations, attractions, marinas and yacht service providers found throughout The Bahamas.”

A full schedule of events for both the attendees and the crew of the participating yachts is planned for the 2023 Bahamas Charter Yacht Show, beginning with a Welcome Reception on the eve of the event. For more information and registration, please visit the Bahamas Charter Yacht Show website.

