Meet the partners: Monaco Marine at The Superyacht Forum Tanguy Ducros and Pierre-François Lepoutre discuss the growth of the refit infrastructure network along the French Riviera…

Monaco Marine, headline sponsor of The Superyacht Forum 2022, has expanded its network in the South of France. After obtaining the concession renewal, Monaco Marine Group invested in a new shipyard. Monaco Marine Beaulieu-sur-mer will be ideally located on the French Riviera, between Nice and Monaco.

With the ever-expanding fleet and the associated shortage of refit capacity, the Mediterranean needs more world-class facilities. With a storied history in the region, Monaco Marine is well placed to capitalise. Tanguy Ducros and Pierre-François Lepoutre join us to discuss this development and how it will complement the evolving refit market.



