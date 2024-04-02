Burgess bound for Brazil The international brokerage will launch operations in South America following a newly formed partnership with a local firm…

Burgess has partnered with Brazil Yacht Services (BYS) in a bid to expand its offering to the South American continent. With an already established client portfolio of South American-based superyacht owners and charterers, Burgess maintains it has consistently invested in reconnaissance visits to the region and is now poised to build its presence and develop the superyacht industry there.

“We have been working closely with BYS International for many years and we are delighted we can now formalise this arrangement,” says Matt Emerson, Director of Americas, Burgess. “The South American market has always been very important to Burgess and therefore we are very excited to announce this partnership. It is the natural progression for Burgess to expand into South America while ensuring we keep the local expertise of a world-renowned company on the ground.”

BYS International, originally founded in 2012 by a team with more than 40 years of experience within the superyacht industry, was first introduced to Burgess in 2014, and the two companies have worked closely ever since. The Rio De Janeiro-based firm started life as a local agency before expanding into international brokerage management and charter.

With a background in banking and wealth management, BYS’ João Raphael Kossmann was introduced to yachting over a decade ago having initially invested in the fledgling firm, before assuming the role of Managing Partner.

“Burgess and BYS first interacted in 2014, when we executed our first yacht charter agreement. This is the natural next step,” explains Kossmann. “The potential of bringing to our clients the vast array of services and experience of a yachting superpower like Burgess is huge. They will continue to feel at home while having all the support, experience and global reach. It is very rewarding to be here, and we definitely see positive years on the horizon.”

