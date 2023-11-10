Victor jets into superyachting The British private jet charter company has partnered with Fraser Yachts as more HNWI’s look to expand their travel experiences …

Victor and Fraser Yachts have formed a partnership as part of the business aviation firm’s Alto loyalty programme. The joint enterprise is part of a growing synonymity and collaboration between private aviation and superyacht companies.

“With one lens you could say there is a growing relationship between the two industries, and with another, you could easily argue that it has always been there. What is certain, however, is that HNWIs are looking to expand and get more value from their travel experiences,” Dan Cook, Director of Sales, Victor tells SuperyachtNews.

“People are looking to travel the world in new and interesting ways, and so our Alto programme and partnerships with the likes of Fraser allows for that to become a reality.”

Victor’s loyalty programme, Alto, offers a subscription-free concierge service and the ability to earn and redeem points for private jet and superyacht charter bookings. Alto rewards members with one point for every one USD spent, and points can be used once a minimum of 10,000 have been collected.

For charter bookings through Fraser however, Alto members can earn double the amount of points. Cook explains that a client had previously reached out without a jet charter requirement, but instead wanted to try a sailing holiday for the first time. The client was then referred to Fraser Yachts as this booking in turn would lower the cost of their next jet charter through Alto points.

The customer in this case spent €240,000 on a yacht charter (including add-ons) with Fraser, with the cost of the charter alone being €168,000 and therefore resulting in double Alto points of 336K. This equates to around $2,520, which will be deducted from the price of a future flight with Victor. Partnerships like this have led to a 60% to 80% increase in Alto points spend over the past year.

As well as an increase in spending, Cook says that there has been a rise in client requests to make their experiences more sustainable. “We offer Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) with every flight, and we have been pleasantly surprised with the amount of uptake there has been in that regard,” he says. “This points towards an upward trend of HNWI’s making the conscious decision to try and limit their carbon emissions, but also pay the premium price to do it.”

Whilst the partnership, formed earlier this year, is still in its infancy, Cook believes there is more to come from allegiances in the two industries. “At the end of the day, what we do is all about customer service and building. Both aviation and yachting serve the same clientele base, who are actively looking to explore more and more,” he says. “Partnerships like this are great because they add another layer to what we can offer. What happens next [between aviation and yachting] is anyone's guess.”

