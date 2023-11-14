Sindalah partners with Burgess NEOM appoints Burgess to provide a range of luxury services to Sindalah’s yachting clientele…

NEOM has announced a partnership with superyacht provider Burgess to offer its full suite of services to Sindalah’s yachting clientele. Ahead of the island’s opening during 2024, the agreement supports NEOM’s vision of Sindalah becoming a global yachting destination.

Burgess will provide a broad range of luxury services, including yacht management, charter and charter management, sales and purchase, yacht insurance, new-build and refit projects, yacht marketing and procurement.

Commenting on the partnership, Antoni Vives, Chief Urban Development, and Islands Officer at NEOM, said: “We’re committed to becoming a distinctive yachting destination, and deliver world-class services to guests and yachts visiting the Red Sea. We recognise chartering as a critical aspect of the yachting experience. Many of our guests visiting Sindalah will be looking forward to experiencing a nautical lifestyle through chartering a yacht. Also, yacht owners and managers will be happy to offer their prized possessions for chartering in the Red Sea. Our partnership with Burgess will help us to ensure that this critical activity is enabled at Sindalah from the time of launch.”

Jonathan Hind, Managing Director, Burgess Middle East, said: “We are very excited to be a part of this new development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at NEOM. Sindalah will offer superyacht clientele everything they want and need for a fantastic experience, and we will be on hand to make this happen.”

NEOM and Burgess also acknowledge the critical support provided by Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) in enabling this partnership. SRSA issued yachting-friendly regulations in 2023 that included the Large Yachts Chartering Regulation and Visiting Private Yachts Regulation, aiming to facilitate smoother customer journeys for marine operators and practitioners while also protecting and preserving the Red Sea environment.

