EYOS adds Scintilla Maris to its fleet

EYOS Expeditions has announced the inclusion of Scintilla Maris in its fleet. This 46m expedition yacht, with a name translating to "the spark of the sea" from Latin, is set to be available for charters in Svalbard, Greenland, and Coastal Norway starting in spring 2024.

Scintilla Maris is built on the recycled hull of a classic DAMEN trawler design and incorporates several eco-friendly features including hybrid-electric propulsion and advanced navigation systems, making it highly fuel-efficient and nearly vibration-free.

Scintilla Maris makes an intriguing addition to the polar charter fleet. Designed by Dutch studio Vripack, the yacht can accommodate up to ten guests in four double cabins and one owner's suite.

EYOS CEO Ben Lyons said “Scintilla Maris is more than a new expedition yacht-- it represents a new approach to the market. From her hybrid propulsion with minimal carbon footprint to the heated outdoor seating that uses recycled cooling from the generators, she sets a new standard in eco-friendly design."

“The owner has designed Scintilla Maris to be a first-class expedition yacht,” concludes Lyons. “It boasts spacious outdoor decks, a totally open bridge that flows into one of the lounges, and twin water-level boarding areas, one for each side of the vessel. There is even a dramatic observation area, perched 12 meters above the waterline. At the heart of its expedition pedigree will be the support from the EYOS shoreside team and one of our expedition guides onboard every charter to help bring the destination alive.”

This expedition yacht is available for charter starting at $160,000 per week plus APA (Advanced Provisioning Allowance).

