 SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - EYOS adds Scintilla Maris to its fleet

By SuperyachtNews

EYOS adds Scintilla Maris to its fleet

This 46-meter expedition yacht is set to be available for charters in Svalbard, Greenland, and Coastal Norway starting in spring 2024…

EYOS Expeditions has announced the inclusion of Scintilla Maris in its fleet. This 46m expedition yacht, with a name translating to "the spark of the sea" from Latin, is set to be available for charters in Svalbard, Greenland, and Coastal Norway starting in spring 2024.

Scintilla Maris is built on the recycled hull of a classic DAMEN trawler design and incorporates several eco-friendly features including hybrid-electric propulsion and advanced navigation systems, making it highly fuel-efficient and nearly vibration-free.

Scintilla Maris makes an intriguing addition to the polar charter fleet. Designed by Dutch studio Vripack, the yacht can accommodate up to ten guests in four double cabins and one owner's suite. 

EYOS CEO Ben Lyons said “Scintilla Maris is more than a new expedition yacht-- it represents a new approach to the market. From her hybrid propulsion with minimal carbon footprint to the heated outdoor seating that uses recycled cooling from the generators, she sets a new standard in eco-friendly design."

“The owner has designed Scintilla Maris to be a first-class expedition yacht,” concludes Lyons. “It boasts spacious outdoor decks, a totally open bridge that flows into one of the lounges, and twin water-level boarding areas, one for each side of the vessel. There is even a dramatic observation area, perched 12 meters above the waterline. At the heart of its expedition pedigree will be the support from the EYOS shoreside team and one of our expedition guides onboard every charter to help bring the destination alive.”

This expedition yacht is available for charter starting at $160,000 per week plus APA (Advanced Provisioning Allowance).

Join the discussion

EYOS adds Scintilla Maris to its fleet

35390

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

Image for Victor jets into superyachting

Victor jets into superyachting

The British private jet charter company has partnered with Fraser Yachts as more HNWI’s look to expand their travel experiences  

Business

Image for Antigua anticipates record season

Antigua anticipates record season

Fires and storms haven’t dampened the resolve of Antigua’s superyacht industry as it readies for what could be its busiest superyacht season yet

Owner

Image for Ocean Census: Ten vital years to save the seas

Ocean Census: Ten vital years to save the seas

A new marine scientific initiative sets out to redefine our understanding of the ocean ecosystem and our industry has a real opportunity to make an impact

Crew

Image for Urgent call for yacht support

Urgent call for yacht support

Yachts For Science is seeking a replacement vessel for a shark tagging mission in Tunisia

Crew

Image for Breakthrough on Spanish charter licensing

Breakthrough on Spanish charter licensing

Lawyer and economist Miguel Ángel Serra explains the significance of a simplified charter licence that should be in place for the 2023 season

Crew

Related news

Victor jets into superyachting

2 weeks ago

Antigua anticipates record season

4 weeks ago

Ocean Census: Ten vital years to save the seas

4 months ago

Urgent call for yacht support

7 months ago

Breakthrough on Spanish charter licensing

8 months ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on