MB92 earmarks multi-million investment at Golfe-Juan Refit services for yachts up to 43 metres are now underway at the newly acquired shipyard as the refit specialist looks to enhance its capacity in the Med…

MB92 Golfe-Juan has commenced operations following the haul-out of its first yacht as MB92 Group’s expansion throughout the Mediterranean continues. The refit specialists have also earmarked €5 million to modernise the facility as it seeks to enhance operational capacity in the South of France, located around 70 nautical miles east of La Ciotat along the French Riviera.

“Our experience with the 300t Origins platform in La Ciotat has proven the value of a flexible, client-focused approach and I am confident we can replicate the same success in Golfe-Juan,” says Rob Papworth, MD, MB92 La Ciotat.

“Clients will benefit from MB92 Group’s significant investment in the site, access to our extensive network of global and local providers, as well as project support from La Ciotat.”

Situated between Cannes and Antibes, MB92 Golfe-Juan specialises in yacht refits, maintenance and repairs for vessels up to 43 metres. The facility provides a variety of services, including mechanical and electrical engineering, painting, carpentry and full rebuilds.

Investments will encompass building renovations, hard-standing restoration and the installation of pollution-prevention infrastructure. This initiative follows the certification of MB92 Golfe-Juan’s newly installed 240-tonne travel lift, which enables the facility to service up to 16 yachts measuring up to 43 metres simultaneously.

At the helm of this transformation is the newly appointed site manager Philippe Escousse. The former skipper, who has extensive yacht refit experience, is tasked with integrating MB92’s operational efficiencies while ensuring continuity for existing clients, supported by a team of over 15 professionals from the former shipyard.

As operations ramp up, the shipyard is poised to leverage MB92’s global network, ensuring it meets the industry’s evolving demands.

MB92 Golfe-Juan’s launch also coincides with a comprehensive redevelopment of the Camille-Rayon port, led by D-Marin. This initiative seeks to transform the port into a high-performance service hub that meets the needs of clients demanding both superior infrastructure and environmentally responsible practices.

“As we continue to enhance the capabilities of the Camille-Rayon port, the opening of MB92 Golfe-Juan marks an exciting new chapter in our commitment to delivering exceptional infrastructure and services,” adds Corinne Reynaud, Global Chief Financial Officer at D-Marin and President of D-Marin France.

