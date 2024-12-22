The Big Refit Brains Trust – part 3 CEOs and leaders at established refit yards share their thoughts on where the sector stands today and what should be done to secure its future…

In our recent Refit issue of The Superyacht Report, we asked CEOs and leaders at established refit yards three questions:

1. What are your biggest concerns, frustrations or threats in the refit sector?

2. In terms of working with owners, captains or managers, what changes would you like to see in the way refit business is conducted?

3. What investments or improvements to your shipyard infrastructure, operations or processes are on the horizon over the next three years, and how will they impact your business and clients?

The questions obviously touched a chord as many opened up about the burning issues within this vital segment of the industry. Here are their insightful responses to Question 3 (in no particular order). Their responses to Question 1 and Question 2 have already been published.

WHAT INVESTMENTS OR IMPROVEMENTS TO YOUR SHIPYARD INFRASTRUCTURE, OPERATIONS OR PROCESSES ARE ON THE HORIZON OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS, AND HOW WILL THEY IMPACT YOUR BUSINESS AND CLIENTS?

Alberto Perrone Da Zara, Sales Director Yacht Refit, Lürssen

The truth is, we’re in a strong position in terms of resources and facilities, we really have everything we need. We have a very supportive and well-funded ownership, so when we do need something, we might have to push a bit, but we generally get it. The real issue we face, though, is not about physical investments or equipment; it’s about knowledge retention and passing on experience to younger generations.

We need to train, develop and facilitate the next generation so that this invaluable knowledge isn’t lost.

What we really need is to set up orientation centres or training initiatives to bring in and retain young talent, helping them develop the expertise they’ll need to fill these critical roles. We need to train, develop and facilitate the next generation so that this invaluable knowledge isn’t lost. That’s the real challenge ahead.

Ferdinando Pilli, General Manager, Lusben

We’re currently executing a €12-million investment plan to upgrade our facilities, with further developments underway. We recently announced the new keel pit for sailing yachts, with a focus on enhancing infrastructures. We’ll continue to develop our shipyards with particular attention on improving the experience for crews and captains upon arrival.

Lusben, Livorno

Tony Gale, CEO, Icon Yachts

We’re continually investing in our yard – new plant and equipment that supports refit projects, use of 100 per cent green energy since 2021, reinsulating our sheds. All these elements mean we’re cleaner than when the yard was first built. As the environment, sustainability and climate issues become more important to the planet we live on, we have to play our part.

Even ‘hybrid’ vessels still require fossil fuels but in years to come our industry will see further improvements.

Our ISO 14001 certification was a first in the Netherlands for any yard. But we should all understand that delivering yachts or refitting yachts doesn’t exactly meet these objectives. All yachts burn fuel. Even ‘hybrid’ vessels still require fossil fuels but in years to come our industry will see further improvements.

Txema Rubio, Commercial Director, MB92 Group

This year, we’ve grown our network with new shipyards in Golfe-Juan and the Red Sea, and we’re now launching an ambitious three-year plan that goes beyond regulatory requirements. This plan includes sustainable improvements such as advanced water-regeneration systems, quay expansions and the addition of new travel lifts, all aimed at reducing our environmental footprint and enhancing our operational efficiency.

A significant part of our investment strategy is focused on ensuring that our facilities offer the highest levels of safety for the vessels we service. With high-risk activities such as welding and painting, we’ve implemented advanced fire-prevention systems and comprehensive safety protocols.

As the future of yacht maintenance becomes increasingly data-driven, a key innovation has been the integration of a digital customer portal, enabling clients to access and manage their projects from anywhere in the world. The Bridge by MB92 provides a comprehensive project overview, enabling clients to approve work, request additional quotations, streamline communication and even manage invoicing remotely.

MB92 La Ciotat

We’re addressing sustainability through our own operations and by collaborating with industry associations and conservation groups. We’re investing heavily in our facilities and practices to minimise our own environmental impact. This includes upgrading infrastructure with advanced water regeneration systems, enhancing waste-management processes, and implementing efficient eco-friendly solutions for painting and other key operations.

Our Refit for the Future service is specifically designed to support yachts in reducing their ecological impact, from optimising fuel efficiency and installing advanced energy-management systems to advising on sustainable materials during refits.

We partner with leading industry associations, such as Water Revolution Foundation and SEA Index, to help drive sustainability initiatives across the yachting sector and support ocean conservation groups such as AquaPassion and Belong to Sea. Additionally, we embrace an open innovation approach with our supply chain, exemplified by our partnership with Rolls-Royce to promote HVO [hydrotreated vegetable oil]. By working closely with local sub-contractors and OEMs – many of whom operate within our facilities – we streamline processes, improve efficiency and minimise the need for technicians to travel internationally.

Stewart Parvin, CEO, Cantiere Rossini

In the coming years, we’re prioritising both infrastructure and operational enhancements. We’re expanding our crew facilities and building a new conference centre dedicated to training and educational programmes, aiming to elevate the refit experience for crew and captains and create ongoing professional development opportunities.

On the technology front, we’re integrating advanced digital tools to improve project management and streamline communication across teams. This will allow for greater transparency and more effective coordination throughout the refit process.

Sustainability remains a core focus as we continue our ESG [environmental, social, governance] initiatives. From responsible material sourcing to implementing energy-efficient systems, we’re committed to reducing our environmental footprint. We’re also collaborating with local institutions and associations such as the Marche Yachting & Cruising Association to attract and train new talent for the refit sector.

Joel Shine, Chief Commercial Officer, Derecktor

Over the next three years, we plan to expand both on-land and in-water capacity. While avoiding specific details, these upgrades will allow for more efficient use of space and improve our operational processes, ultimately increasing our ability to serve more vessels and meet growing demand.

Planned upgrades include enhancing the yard’s ability to handle a wider range of vessels and improving dockage and operations for more efficient service of yachts over 500 tons.

One of the main goals is expanding capacity at Derecktor Fort Pierce, which has already transformed large-yacht refit and service in Florida. With a 1,500-ton mobile boat hoist and no air or water draft restrictions, it can service yachts that Fort Lauderdale cannot accommodate. Planned upgrades include enhancing the yard’s ability to handle a wider range of vessels and improving dockage and operations for more efficient service of yachts over 500 tons.

Giorgio Campini, CEO, Tecnopool Refit

We’ve started partnerships in places such as Thailand and we’re looking into setting up in the Mediterranean and the Gulf, including Dubai and Qatar. Yachts are cruising around the Red Sea, the Indian Ocean and Asia more than ever, so it’s not realistic anymore to ask them to come back to Europe for every repair.

The plan for the next few years is about growing our flexibility, being there for our clients globally and keeping up strong, respectful relationships within the industry.

The big refits and upgrades will still be done in Europe because we’re the ones with the expertise for that, but when it comes to general maintenance and smaller fixes, we need to be where the clients are. If there’s an engine issue or any maintenance need while they’re out in the middle of Asia, the Middle East or Africa, we have to be ready.

So, really, the plan for the next few years is about growing our flexibility, being there for our clients globally and keeping up strong, respectful relationships within the industry.

Norina Edelman, CEO and Co-founder, IMM Yachting

We’re currently building a state-of-the-art refit facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico. So the infrastructure investment we’re making over the next three years is significant and, we believe, game-changing for the market. Currently, the refit offering on the United States side of the Atlantic isn’t meeting the demands of the market in terms of availability and in terms of quality and style. The shipyard in Puerto Rico will change this. Not only are we investing in significant infrastructure, we also have a comprehensive strategy for undertaking works consistent with European yacht refit standards.

We’ll be able to provide 100 per cent green energy to 100-metre-plus yachts while in drydock – perfectly aligning our values with our actions.



The infrastructure investment will include sheds rated for Category 5 hurricanes that will shelter the largest vessels, providing safety, security and privacy, while also increasing efficiency for the largest jobs. It will also include significant investment in green energy production; we’ll be able to provide 100 per cent green energy to 100-metre-plus yachts while in drydock – perfectly aligning our values with our actions. We’ll invest in crew health, providing both facilities and activities that are about holistic health.

The development strategy for skill is based on years of experience doing the same development in various well-known sites in Europe.

To grow the required skills locally, it is essential to have craftspeople with knowledge and expertise training those less experienced who are motivated to learn and become experts themselves.

This, of course, takes time. Our strategy is well underway. We have secured visas for a number of top-tier European workers, and will continue to do so, allowing European experts a path to participate in the development.

Critically, there’s a significant labour pool locally of people who want to learn this industry and are dedicated and conscientious. We have experts in-house to develop training and internship programmes, ensuring the transfer of knowledge is planned, methodical and, ultimately, successful. Although it will take many years to reach 100 per cent local labour, the process has begun.

Image © YachtShot

Toby Allies, CEO, Pendennis

We’ve been running an apprenticeship programme here for more than 25 years, putting a lot of effort into attracting the right people and building a strong mix of staff and trades for the business.

The apprenticeship programme was initially set up as a general intake, covering all trades before apprentices specialise and qualify after a four-year training period. Since then, we’ve introduced a post-apprenticeship scheme that continues for several more years, often including an HNC or other additional qualifications that we encourage our workforce to pursue.

We also run a management development programme, so we’re focusing on training at all levels. No business can afford to stay static. We’re always looking at ways to improve our workforce and our offerings, and the skills that come with them.

Carlos Albons Llompart, Production Manager, STP

STP has begun an ambitious project of expansion and improvement of its facilities with an investment close to €8 million. Works have now commenced as part of a development project that aims to boost the productivity, organisation and efficiency of the STP esplanade.

The expansion will see the total area of the shipyard increase from 130,000m2 to 162,000m2, encompassing 102,000m2 on land and 60,000m2 on the water. The additional space being utilised borders the current limits of the concession and was already being used by STP for some temporary authorisations, as well as by the Port Authority for commercial uses.

On the water, the expansion will see five extra berths created to accommodate vessels up to 110 metres in length, in addition to the three already in use. The first phase of construction is focused on preparing this new mooring area for large superyachts, and work has already begun on the installation of the pipes and cabling to provide the necessary services.

This element of the project responds to the growing size of yachts and the demand for quality refit infrastructure to service vessels at the larger end of the size spectrum.

By enabling multiple vessels of larger lengths to be received at STP, the new berths will undoubtedly translate into an increase in the average scale and cost of projects being undertaken, thereby increasing industrial productivity and local economic impact. In fact, it’s estimated that the overall expansion will generate an additional €50 million to €60 million in industry turnover per year.

On land, the increased surface area will enable the reorganisation of various zones, thereby improving the layout and overall operational efficiency within the yard. This will be most apparent with the new dedicated area for the removal and repair of sailing-yacht masts, which includes a covered mast-painting area, allowing mast operations to be carried out without interfering with other yard activities. A new parking area will also be created closer to the entrance with the aim of reducing vehicle traffic throughout the shipyard and minimising conflicts with yard operations.

Expanding the operational footprint is no simple feat because adapting the surfaces to provide the necessary services, comply with regulations and maintain safety standards will require significant works. This includes the installation of 4,150 metres of new pipes required for water, compressed air, fire protection and waste, 15,600 metres of cabling for electricity and wifi, as well as new pavements, fencing and bathrooms.

Photovoltaic panels will be installed on both the covered mast area and on canopies located in the new parking lot. Battery storage will allow the solar power collected to partially replace the use of generator sets for dockyard activities. The energy generated by this system will be equivalent to the energy needed to power 115 apartments and will save 124 tonnes of CO 2 emissions per year.

The expansion represents an opportunity not only for more yachts to access the renowned refit infrastructure and expertise in Mallorca, but also for the workforce on the island and local economy. By enabling multiple vessels of larger lengths to be received at STP, the new berths will undoubtedly translate into an increase in the average scale and cost of projects being undertaken, thereby increasing industrial productivity and local economic impact. In fact, it’s estimated that the overall expansion will generate an additional €50 million to €60 million in industry turnover per year.

The new 110-metre moorings are scheduled to be available at the end of 2024, while the rest of the expansion is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2025.

Image: © Damen Yachting/Amels

Michel Coens, Head Of Refit & Service, Damen Yachting

Refit has always been a core part of our portfolio. We’ve always had a combination of large-scale rebuilds and smaller refits taking place simultaneously for both Amels yachts and yachts built by others. In the past few years, we’ve had large-scale refits and rebuilds, which have been projects extending [from] 12 to 18 months, meaning our smaller refits have had a little less attention within the market but haven’t stopped taking place.

We’ll continue to invest in our yard as a superyacht refit hub for both our own fleet and the wider industry fleet. We’re lucky to have such extensive facilities at our yards. Our build planning with our Limited Editions means we can plan our capacity well in advance and work refit into the planning in advance rather than trying to fit it in around other builds. This enables us to approach refit projects with a long-term mindset, as if they are new builds, with a focus on the work required rather than being restricted by limited slots.

We also shouldn’t forget the role of the crew in a refit, and ensuring we have the right facilities and support in place for the crew will be a key focus as we develop all of our refit and service work.

Image: © Guillaume Plisson

Tanguy Ducros, Chief Commercial Officer, Monaco Marine

We’ve just totally refurbished Antibes and Beaulieu-sur-Mer, which represents an investment of €15 million, meaning building new water-treatment systems and networks, new buildings and workshops, and new equipment such as yacht-lifting systems.

Regarding improvements or investments for the next three years, we’re focusing on innovative systems both to reduce environmental footprint and to modernise our means and processes. The advantage of working as a network is that we can set up some prototypes in a shipyard before wide-spreading the concept in the other shipyards.

For instance, we’ve designed a system to recycle careening waters, and it will be implemented in Antibes at the beginning of 2025. As of 2020, Monaco Marine worked on new processes with partners and start-ups to better recycle wastes, through chemical or mechanical recycling approaches. We also performed preliminary studies to use solar panels to generate electricity for our own utilisation.

Image: © Guillaume Plisson

Another example is to develop and set up solutions around AI, either to automatise some processes or to reduce lead times and even to anticipate some risks. A major part of our investments is also oriented around eco-friendly solutions for yachts.

The benefits are firstly for our clients, bringing best-in-class solutions, a good service with the aim of managing each project more safely. This is a priority.

Pedro Paiva, Director, Feadship Refit & Services

We’re developing our presence at Savannah Yacht Center – a Safe Harbor facility – to be the Feadship refit and services hub in the United States. From Savannah, our goal is to deliver the level of service our clients are used to receiving from Feadship. We also continue to invest in the development of refit dedicated personnel to improve our capabilities.

Evan Kortman, CEO, Balk Shipyard

In 2022, we finally received concession from the local government to expand our facilities and to grow twofold. In the coming years, Balk Shipyard will become twice the size. Our core focus will continue to be the 30-metre to 80-metre yacht sector. With our new facilities we’ll be able to offer an even more comprehensive service to our clients.

Alberto Amico, President, Amico & Co

Over this summer, Amico & Co’s external 80-metre dock was upgraded and reconfigured, allowing for the creation of additional large-yacht berths in the technical area of the marina. The next development, the construction of an additional modular covered paint shed over a 95-metre berth slot, is already underway.

Alongside this, important investments are ongoing in terms of human resources to further expand and develop internal in-house departments and to create and train the project management and support teams of the future. A technology transformation is also anticipated over the next 18 months with a new version of the proprietary management system being developed. Furthermore, investments are also being made to accommodate ever-increasing demands relating to yacht tenders and chase boats, catering not only for their storage, but also for their refit as these become ever larger.

We continue to work with our partners at Genoa Superyacht Hub, creating a content-heavy crew-training programme in Waterfront Marina, allowing crews to complete mandatory courses and upskill during their berthing and maintenance stays in Genoa.

In 2025, we’ll deliver a major rebuild project on a vessel over 80 metres LOA, a refit comparable in scope and length to the passenger yacht Queen Miri refit in 2016. These types of complex rebuild projects are both highly creative and highly technical.

Epilogue

Refit yards can’t afford to maintain the status quo. The path forward demands a holistic approach grounded in the practical realities of labour shortages, the expansion of the global fleet towards uncharted waters and the urgent need for better planning and communication across every project. This isn’t about waiting for change but about recognising that the entire industry’s future relies on a healthy and reliable refit sector.

There’s a message for all clients, owners and their representatives. By approaching projects with clear objectives, structured timelines and transparent communication, they not only ensure the quality of these projects, but also help play a pivotal role in elevating standards across the industry. Refit is time-consuming and highly resource-intensive, and ultimately, those seeking its services must understand the importance of these constraints.

As the wider industry expands into new regions and demand for services increases, there must also be a commitment to invest in local training programmes and skilled trade development. Without a new generation of craftsmen trained in both the traditional skills and the new technologies required, the skills gap will continue to widen, putting the industry’s long-term viability at risk because, more than anything, refit is a people-and-passion-driven business.

The scarcity of a skilled workforce ready to pick up the torch and the impending retirement of seasoned tradespeople accentuates this need for a long-term investment. This isn’t just about filling roles but rather preserving decades of hands-on knowledge and training the next generation in true craftsmanship. With the proper focus on local training, consistent standards and regional support, the industry can meet the rapidly growing challenges of the global market without sacrificing the quality that defines it.

If there’s one constant among those who dedicate themselves to the sector, it’s an unwavering respect for the craft and the people who keep it alive. It’s a standard they are determined to uphold, no matter how the industry evolves.

