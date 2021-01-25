The Barcelona Clùster Nàutic (Barcelona Cluster) begins 2021 with a number of structural changes in order to better tackle the new challenges posed by the post-COVID-19 era and to capitalise on the various opportunities afforded by the blue economy, circular economy and industry 4.0.

“After almost eight years at the head o the Cluster, it is time to give way to a new team, which responds to the new challenges that arise. I want to thank all the companies and institutions for their support. They have made it all very easy for me,” comments Toni Tió, executive president of the Barcelona Cluster.

The board of directors at Barcelona Cluster has thanked Tió for his role in establishing the cluster and the placing of the yachting industry as an “economic engine force” for the city and metropolitan area of Barcelona, providing value to the industry and promoting sustainable policies. Tió will continue as a member of the board of directors.

Pepe García-Aubert, president and CEO of MB92, assumes the functions of the non-executive president having previously acted as the vice-president. For executive duties, Andor Serra has been appointed as general manager.

“The revolution that is taking place in the yachting industry is palpable day by day,” says García-Aubert, “and with these changes, we are reinforcing the project to consolidate our leadership at the international level and to help companies cope with the crisis through innovation, new technologies, industry 4.0 and sustainability, based on the pillars of the blue economy and the circular economy.”

“The cluster will work with an open, international vision, to add companies to projects in a transversal way, guiding the sector through the challenges that arise, turning them into growth opportunities,” explains Serra. “We will focus on achieving results and will put emphasis on research, collaborating with research centres and universities.”

In the coming weeks, the Barcelona Cluster’s new senior team will cement its development plan to face the post-COVID-19 situation and prepare an action plan to support the businesses within this sector. The cluster faces the next stage of its development with around 80 associated companies.

Profile links

MB92 Barcelona

MB92 La Ciotat

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.