In order held build its book of 30-40m superyacht business, Monaco Marine has revealed its plans to develop the Chantier Tréhard facility in Antibe. Monaco Marine is investing €6,500,000 in the facility which will be known as Monaco Marine Antibes.

“Being in the local area for nine years already allowed us to brainstorm for a long time,” comments Tanguy Ducros, CCO of Monaco Marine. “We know exactly what upgrades we would like to implement and have designed the ideal – an most ambitious – shipyard in Antibes and have worked on the project since 2012.”

With the lease contract for the location officially renewed until 2042, Monaco Marine is moving ahead with a significant investment of at least €6,500,000. Currently, with two travel lifts with capacities of 200 and 80 tonnes respectively, Monaco Marine Antibes had some infrastructure already in place. Coupled with its location in Port Vauban, the location, Monaco Marine team believe the facility is ripe for development.

The investment plan involves funding an additional 9,000sqm of hard standing, another area in Port Gallice for boats up to 16m, a new 300-ton travel lift, a larger slipway, a new workshop and guest areas, an ecological efficiency plan and improved electrical capacity for larger yachts.

The facility will also benefit from the new and developed Vauban 21, which is currently underway with an ambitious €135,000,000 project that aims to position the facility as a major yachting hub in the south of France.

Despite the business’ order book being impacted by the decrease of large visiting superyacht due to the pandemic, Monaco Marine still managed to see 350 yachts back on the water in time for summer.

“It is important to have a company like Monaco Marine that keeps investing,” continues Ducros. “Our commitment for improvement and growth has never been stronger and I hope the market will react positively to this news because our clients are the only reason we keep investing – to serve them more often and better.”

The continued development of high-class service and maintenance facilities is a vital part of the superyacht market’s development.

