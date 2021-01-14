Auckland-based refit facility Orams Marine has hauled out the first vessel with its new 820-tonne travel lift. The lift of a 34.8m sailing yacht showcased the new capabilities of the yard, which is now able to serve some of the largest vessels cruising the Pacific.

The addition of the 820-tonne travel lift is part of a wide-ranging development of the facility, which includes and expanded hardstand area of 12,000sqm, doubled capacity for marine service companies and an 85-tonne travel lift, in addition to the existing 600-tonne slipway already on site. Many of the on-site marine trades and services will expand their capacity and capabilities as new premises are built to accommodate their growth.

Inbuilt into the development project is a water treatment plant which ensures enhanced environmental protection, as well as three 90m marina fingers, the installation of which will begin in March. The result will be a full-service refit destination able to cater for a broad range of vessels.

The 32,000sqm site is set in the heart of Auckland’s marine precinct in a prime waterfront location, and is a short walk from the 36th America’s Cup village as well as Auckland’s CBD. Orams Marine has served the marine industry from its Auckland location for 35 years and CEO Neven Barbour says the new additions create a world-class facility in a world-class location.

