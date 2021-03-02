MB92 has been working towards more environmental practices for several years, but in 2020 the group decided to vastly increase its efforts and make sustainability one of its principal strategic pillars across both its shipyards in Barcelona and La Ciotat. As such, the group has launched a 2021-2025 sustainability plan with which it aims to consolidate its position as a leader in environmental care in the superyacht refit industry.

The result is a five-year plan, which will tackle six key areas of focus:

Reducing the shipyards’ carbon footprint;

Reducing combustible gas emissions;

Minimising non-recoverable waste;

Improving port and sea water quality;

Reducing VOC emissions;

Improving social responsibility.

“The problems we face as an industry are simply too big and too important to face alone so we must all work together to evolve, as fast as possible, towards a more sustainable future,” says Pepe García-Aubert, CEO of MB92 Group. “The journey ahead of us is long and we understand that there are many challenges to overcome that will involve major changes not only for our company, but also for our supply chain and in the nature of solutions we propose to our clients.”

As part of the plan, MB92 has forged alliances with local and international organisations, such as the United Nations, the Water Revolution Foundation (as one of the first anchor partners) and the Catalan Government through the Climate Change Agreements.



A significant multi-million-euro investment will be allocated for the next five years, enabling the group to execute the goals that have been set with a large proportion to be invested in environmentally-efficient infrastructure and innovation.



A number of initiatives are planned for this first year and are designed not only to reduce the impact that the activity has on the environment, but to offer benefits to clients in terms of greater efficiency and simplifying many processes, such as shore power connections and waste management.

In Barcelona, Marc Hervás was recruited as sustainability coordinator to oversee a thorough review of the organisation, its facilities and processes, and form partnerships with local, national and international organisations dedicated to sustainability.

MB92 Barcelona is currently working with the Water Revolution Foundation on the development of a pioneering system for assessing the yachting industry's environmental footprint. This Yacht Assessment Tool will allow the shipyard to address the impact generated by its activity, and those generated by clients’ yachts while in the facilities, in order to reduce it.

As such, MB92 is committed to better assisting its clients in reducing the environmental impact of the work carried out and also offering them the possibility of making an equivalent economic contribution to the regeneration of underwater ecosystems.

In La Ciotat, a sustainability committee was formalised and is composed of representatives from throughout the shipyard, including procurement, HSE, project management and communication.

MB92 La Ciotat is currently undertaking research and development of a new filtration system for VOCs and is working with La Ciotat Shipyards on a number of projects to improve shore power connection and water treatment. In addition, the company is investing over €40 million in the future 4,300-tonne Atlas yacht lift, where it will provide clients with an environmentally-friendly dry-docking solution with features such as the largest port-based artificial fish nursery in the world.

Finally, an important part of the plan is oversight and reporting of progress. As such, the group will begin to publish a yearly sustainability report outlining its actions and deliverables. The oversight committee will include external sustainability auditors and will be EMAS certified (the European Union's (EU) Eco-management and Audit Scheme).

