Amico & Co and Pest Sea Group have joined their resources and services to promote Genoa as the ideal year-round homeport for superyachts. While Genoa is already one of the world’s most important superyacht locations, Genoa intends to strengthen its proposition with various infrastructure investments and a project to promote the area internationally.

The project has been created to promote the companies that exist in and around Genoa, as well as promoting the “cultural and environmental characteristics and quality of life” that the Genoese territory, Liguria and Northern Italy, in general, have to offer.

Genoa Superyacht Hub aims to target yacht owners and captains, yacht and charter managers, crew members and technical staff by responding to their individual requirements and highlighting how the necessary services and structures are woven into the fabric of Genoa itself, making it the ideal homeport location.

That being said, it is widely accepted that simply having all the necessary superyachting infrastructure is no longer sufficient for a premier homeport location. Limited service infrastructure may indeed be sufficient for superyachts that are primarily concerned with budget, but, in today’s market, it is widely accepted that crew satisfaction and well-being is a vital component of being a premium homeport. In order to retain the best crew and ensure they are healthy and energised, there needs to be more than just superyacht services, there needs to be ample opportunity to live and enjoy oneself, whether that be through sport, socialising, nightlife or otherwise.

As such, Genoa Superyacht Hub is also promoting elements of the region's attractions such as destinations, food and wine culture, outdoor sports and recreational activities, in conjunction with the yachting elements through the Genoa Superyacht Hub portal (click here).

Through the new collaboration, new service packages and initiatives have been created to support specific sector operators, with a particular focus on crew and captains. Health and financial assistance, for example, are provided through the hub. For instance, advice on how to open current accounts or access funding, sourcing professional training courses and organising events are all available.

For technical managers, the project proposes webinars dedicated to refit management, as well as fiscal and customs updates, involving international experts; for charter managers continuous updates are provided on all of the most interesting and novel visitor and cultural experiences to be inserted into their charter itineraries.

The launch of Genoa Superyacht Hub also coincides with the phase of full operations of the new Waterfront Marina, a centre devoted to hospitality for large yachts, their crews and their owners, created by Amico & Co by redeveloping part of the Darsena Nautica area at Genoa Port’s Eastern entrance.

As the superyacht market has matured, a greater appreciation has grown for the full spectrum of superyacht requirements, especially where homeporting is concerned. In order to truly consider a location as a premium homeport location, it is no longer sufficient to have yachting infrastructure and services. In order to be truly considered a premium homeport location, the full scope of activities and services required to live happy and engaged life are also required. Genoa Superyacht Hub is another step in the right direction towards marrying superyachting life and life in general.

Profile links

Amico & Co

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.