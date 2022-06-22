Numarine announces second delivery of its 37XP range The vessel has been delivered on-schedule to its American owner…

Numarine has delivered the second of their 37XP range to an American client. Being the first of five vessels sold by Denison Yachting to the US market, this on-schedule delivery is significant for the Turkish yard looking to establish itself in the area.

This yacht, named Chapter 3, will make its maiden voyage through southern Turkey, working its way to the western Mediterranean, where it will make its international debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival before arriving in the United States, where it will be on display at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

With two CAT-MAN engines combining to produce 1600hp, the 37XP series is capable of speeds up to 14 knots with a range of 6000nm at eight knots. Exteriors have been designed by Can Yalman, whilst Umberto Tagliavini developed the naval architecture. An interior volume of 345GT allows this tri-deck yacht to accommodate 12 guests in six staterooms with a crew of seven.

“To be able to deliver a 37XP on schedule during these supply chain problems all around the world was a great success. I would like to thank all Numarine family for their efforts on production and delivery period. This 37XP will be the first hull for the US waters and her sisterships will be delivered in the coming two years” Remarked Ali Tanir, Head of International Sales at Numarine.

Alex G.Clark, Numarine’s representative at Denison Yachting added “This yacht was delivered to a repeat client who has been an absolute pleasure to work with and I feel the vessel itself is an excellent accomplishment for the shipyard. The design features onboard surpass anything else in this class on the market today. We look forward to the upcoming deliveries and continuing to strengthen our relationship with Numarine long into the future with our partnership.”

The above graph highlights Numarine's deliveries between 2015 and 2024 along with their average LOA(m). In the seven years between 2015 and 2021, Numarine has made on average one delivery per year. In the coming two years Numarine is due to match its historic yearly high of three units. With this punctual delivery of Chapter 3, the yard is on track to meet its order book this year.

