Southern Wind launches its first hybrid sailing yacht NyumbaGT is the first sailboat with hybrid propulsion in the Southern Wind fleet…



The fourth unit of the SW96 project, NyumbaGT was conceived for a passionate sailor on his fourth sailing yacht. The owner approached Southern Wind looking for a high-performance, innovative yacht for sailing shorthanded around the world with his family, in full compliance with the stringent IMO Tier 3 regulations. After initially considering a custom project, the owner opted for a 96-foot yacht embracing Southern Wind’s “Smart Custom” philosophy, to reap the benefits of the yard’s and the design team’s experience.

SW96#04 NyumbaGT power and propulsion system was developed in collaboration with BAE Systems, a global company that designs and manufactures leading technology solutions. Marco Alberti, Southern Wind CEO, proudly explains, "The main point that triggered the owner’s interest and enthusiasm was the innovation of the HybriGen® propulsion system that we offered when he approached us. Effectively this boat will be the very first to brandish a hybrid-gen system in a superyacht of this size range. Southern Wind and BAE Systems partnered to push the boundaries into a new phase of sustainable superyacht construction, making the owner the first move in this direction."

“BAE HybriGen® propulsion system and Hundested Controllable Pitch Propeller, enhance propulsion power and hydro generation capability. Advanced 650 Volt energy storage system and electrical efficiency, allow zero-emission propulsion, extensive steaming range, and long silent nights in hotel mode. The system’s utmost reliability is granted by the full redundancy of its key elements and by their undisputed quality. HybriGen® system uses proven technology developed for the rugged transit duty cycle on land and takes it to the water with the contribution of Southern Wind," adds Andrea Micheli, Southern Wind CCO.

With hull lines penned by Farr Yacht Design, this high-performance yacht has a full carbon hull, deck and bulkheads. A lifting keel (3,4m -5,5m), twin rudder configuration, carbon rigging and a fixed bowsprit are just a few of the performance elements aboard NyumbaGT. Deck fittings are all titanium for weight saving and easier maintenance. The aft garage fits a 4.5m tender and the custom extra-large swimming platform creates a private beach club of more than 8,5 sqm directly on the water.

SW96#04 has the sleek and elegant lines of the GT deck configuration, specially designed to meet the client’s requests. Massimo Gino of Nauta Design, responsible for the yacht’s exterior and interior, explains, “Nyumba’s deck design is the evolution of the successful GT deck concept that was applied the first time on the award-winning SW105 GT Taniwha but with several new details that have been designed specifically to meet the owner’s requests. Clear, uncluttered positioning of the deck equipment allows for easy circulation on deck with the mainsheet traveller track pushed aft as far as possible to reduce loads and the steering positions placed more forward and outboard for better visibility and control of the sails.”

Nyumba’s interiors feature the Southern Wind owner’s cabin forward layout with two guest cabins amidships, while crew quarters and galley are positioned aft. It’s main saloon is a light, bright and open space customized to meet the needs of the clients’ live-aboard use of the yacht, as Marco Alberti confirms: “All of the owner’s previous boats have been called Nyumba, a Swahili word meaning “house” or “home”. I believe Southern Wind succeeded in giving Nyumba a real feeling of a home away from home by working closely with the owner’s wife and allowing for a very high level of customization in the design and decoration of the interior.”

