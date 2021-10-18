SILENT-YACHTS sells first unit of its new flagship - the SILENT 100 Explorer The first SILENT 100 Explorer has been sold after its unveiling at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival…

After unveiling a new flagship model, the SILENT 100 Explorer, at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival, Austrian-based SILENT-YACHTS has already sold the first unit with a scheduled delivery in 2023.

“This new sale coming after the sale of three of our 80-foot models in rapid succession and confirms the market’s interest in the superior comfort of catamarans and solar energy for propulsion needs, as well as all the household appliances on board,” says SILENT-YACHTS founder and CEO, Michael Köhler.

Like all SILENT yachts, the four-deck Silent 100 Explorer has a solar-electric drive train that preserves the purity of the ocean and embraces the sound of silence for enhanced guest comfort. Similar to the SILENT 64 (the first ever solar powered production boat by SILENT-YACHTS to cross the Atlantic ocean in January 2018) and all other SILENT models, the SILENT 100 Explorer is designed to have worldwide cruising capabilities.

The yacht measures 31 metres overall with a beam of 13.62 metres and a height of 10.46 metres. Renewable electric energy comes from an array of solar panels in the hardtop that slides apart to reveal a sundeck that can also serve as a touch-and-go helipad. Compared to the previous flagship, the SILENT 80, the new SILENT 100 Explorer has an extra deck and much more space both outdoors and indoors. For example, the master suite of the SILENT 100 Explorer is 51sq m, while the same cabin of the SILENT 80 is 27sq m. The aft outside areas’ comparison is 105sq m against 61sq m.

“The SILENT 100 Explorer is a great challenge proving that the solar revolution of SILENT-YACHTS to the superyacht level,” said designer Marco Casali. “The kind of available spaces, fully customisable from the clients, will allow unique internal and external spaces not even achievable on much bigger superyachts like owner's quarters or large saloons. The SILENT 100 Explorer will bring the experience of cruising to a next level becoming a world reference for a responsible yachting always connected to the respect of the environment.”

Clean energy

The solar cells provide up to 40kWp and clean solar electrical energy is stored in a battery bank with a capacity of up to 800 kWh. Coupled to twin 340kW (@700 rpm) electric motors, the SILENT 100 Explorer has an economic speed of 6-8 knots, a cruising speed of 10 knots and a top speed of 14-16 knots.

Two or three diesel generators, depending on the specification requested, provide back-up auxiliary power. Because the solar energy is completely renewable, in theory the SILENT 100 Explorer has unlimited range, similar to all other SILENT models.

Space to spare

Although the SILENT 100 Explorer is just over 30 metres in length, it has a gross tonnage of 440GT with outdoor and indoor living space that are equivalent to a monohull motoryacht of between 40-50 metres.

This abundance of space typical for multihulls means that the SILENT 100 Explorer boasts five ensuite guest cabins on the main deck and in the starboard hull, in addition to an enormous full-beam master stateroom with private office on the main deck forward.

The aft section on the main deck is devoted to a very spacious salon and dining area, while the open aft deck with hot tub is set up for sunbathing with a panoramic balcony over the transom, bar and breakfast table.

The wheelhouse is on the upper deck (with connecting captain’s cabin), where there is also a sky lounge and bar with al fresco dining facilities for a full complement of guests on the open aft deck.

The fly deck has more sunbathing space, a wet bar, a second helm station and the aforementioned space under the sliding solar panels that can be used for helicopter operations or as an open-air gym, for example.

A spiral staircase for the exclusive use of the guests links all the deck levels.

Top service

The galley, crew quarters (including a crew mess) and hotel services are all housed in the portside hull. The crew has a dedicated staircase to access all deck levels so as not to disturb the guests.

There is even room for an 7.5 metre limo tender garage between the two hulls and a smaller crew tender and toys in side-loading garage in the portside hull.

“The sheer amount of family-friendly space aboard the Silent 100 Explorer has to be experienced to be believed,” says Michael Köhler. “It also means that clients are free to customise the arrangement according to personal preference. Do you want a gym or media room, a larger VIP suite or a country kitchen on main deck? No problem. The flexibility of the catamaran configuration means we can meet most requests.”

