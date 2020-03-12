During February’s Superyacht Claims Adjuster’s Association meeting, to which SuperyachtNews was granted exclusive access, Keith Chappell and Tom Montgomery of Cyberprism discussed the topic of cyber risk, and ran through a variety of ways not only business, but also superyachts, are more vulnerable to these risks than we may think.

In business and in everyday life, we are increasingly beholden to technology, reliant as we are on seamless network connections to conduct business, as well as communications. Within a population of 7.7 billion, 3.5 billion of us have a smartphone according to Statista, and it is estimated that in 2021 this will rise to 3.8 billion – half the world’s population.

The ways in which we are using mobile devices is also changing, from swapping texts and calls for WhatsApp and FaceTime, and 4-minute songs for 40-minute episodes, individual data usage is soaring. As reported in Ofcom’s UK Communications Market Report 2019, ‘the volume of data used on fixed and mobile connections both grew by around a quarter [since 2018], with 240GB being used on average each month per fixed broadband connection and 2.9GB in an average month being used on each mobile data connection.'

Bearing these statistics in mind and reflecting on how you personally use your mobile device, when Chappell announced to the room, “there’s no such thing as safe Wi-Fi,” it was a sobering sentence to hear. “If you’re going to use Wi-Fi, always use a VPN,” he advised, “or if you are using a company phone, turn your Wi-Fi off and use 3G / 4G data.” Chappell explained that while there are still ways to attack through a data connection, the cost of doing so is much higher for the attackers than through Wi-Fi networks.

Chappell identified four different types of cyber threat, from ‘cyber espionage’ (serving a nation), to ‘hacktivists’ (serving a cause), but of most note to superyachts are arguably ‘cyber criminals’ (serving themselves) and ‘insider threat’ (a breaching of trust). “Ninety per cent of security breaches involve a human factor,” said Chappell, “so training and education is essential.”

amitego’s ‘VISULOX-RACAM’ (Remote Access Control and Monitoring) marine solution provides protection against some of these threats, and SuperyachtNews has recently received backing of the solution by Christoph Schaefer, founder of Superyacht Global. “The IT environment aboard large yachts has dramatically changed in the past years. Systems are becoming ever more sophisticated and complex,” began Schaefer, explaining that an integrated bridge (IB) is now standard, meanwhile AV and comms systems are growing evermore complex. “[There are greater demands placed on the network infrastructure, with owners needing 24/7 multiple IT device connection to both on-board and shore-based applications and services."

"Today, shoreside support entailing remote login into the ship’s most critical and vulnerable systems is standard procedure. Yet few yachts seem to devote much thought to security in such situations..." - Christoph Schaefer, founder - Superyacht Global

With an increase in demand comes an increase in updates, upgrades and assistance required to troubleshoot equipment, which can be done remotely by various subcontractors. “In the fairly recent past, dealing with a fax machine connected to an Inmarsat terminal in the owner’s on-board office was a routine task for the Captain,” continued Schaefer. “Given current developments, however, even our highly skilled and trained ETO/IT Officers are, at times, overwhelmed. Today, shoreside support entailing remote login into the ship’s most critical and vulnerable systems is standard procedure. Yet few yachts seem to devote much thought to security in such situations."

These situations are where alarm bells should be ringing, particularly when considering Chappell’s warnings. There is a possibility for unauthorised individuals to access the home and office AV systems, as well as remotely control tablets and smart TVs to record audio and video, using device-integrated microphones and cameras. This, as confirmed by Schaefer, is no longer fiction. “It has become a hard fact. Hacking into systems on board ships is a threat of which we are acutely aware, and against which we all take measures to protect ourselves.” The UHNWIs who own superyachts are of interest to many undesirable individuals, and precautions must be taken.

“Another consideration is that vast sums are often charged for remote support sessions. Unless the ETO is watching what the technician is actually doing, there is no way of later disputing the work hours claimed. Given their normal workload, ETOs seldom have the time to actually monitor the entire process,” continued Schaefer.

With RACAM the captain, ETO or security office can control the access, ascertain how long access has been used, and monitor exactly what has been done during the session. “Transfer of information in and out is fully controlled. Reports can be created at whatever level of detail is desired. This is not only true for remote login sessions but also for direct on-board sessions with the technician being on board,” Schaefer explained.

According to Schaefer, this is achieved by specific RACAM modules:

• Secure and reliable access, on low bandwidth and high latency connections

• Role-based login handling with two-factor authentication

• Role-based application assignment of any kind of application or IP service on the vessel

(Windows, LINUX, router, switches, http/https based service, SSH, Telnet, VNC,X11)

• Video recording of users’ interaction sessions

• Access notification and reporting

• File transfer control

“Companies that have implemented the system have reported that technicians spend less time in trial and error experimentation, and because they know their work is being recorded, are far more focused, more highly qualified personnel are dispatched to deal with the task at hand. And thus, less time is devoted to a specific task, and systems experience less downtime, whereas documentation of previous mistakes effectively increases accountability,” concluded Schaefer.

There is no shore-based hardware required for RACAM, just a 19” rack-mounted LINUX server (physically or virtualised) on the vessel, connected to the internet. Depending on the exact parameters, license and setup consultancy, the basic fully-functioning system starts at €12,500, plus travel and installation expenses. Crew training is included in this price, and annual service costs run at 20 per cent of the license fee. Altogether, this seems a small price to pay in the grand scheme of the total fees associated with a superyacht, to avoid the consequences of hackers accessing information within the vessel...

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.