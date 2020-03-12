Moonen Yachts, the Dutch superyacht manufacturer, has announced that project YN199, its 36m superyacht under construction, is the world’s first steel-hulled superyacht to utilise AkzoNobel’s new spray filler technology, Awlgrip Awlfair SF. The system was applied by De Koning Yacht Painters. This step change in filler technology sees a combination of AkzoNobel’s cutting-edge coatings knowledge with both the component and technology expertise of Graco and the equipment design experience of Hogg, the designer and builder of the spray machine.

Awlfair is distinct from current application methods because it is applied using a pressurised airless spray rather than by hand. This technology further allows for wet-on-wet application, the application of up to two coatings per day without the need for sanding between coats. Furthermore, the spray application eliminates air pockets which, in turn, yields and improved aesthetic and a reduced requirement to rework.

“As the shipyard is continuously searching for optimization and innovation of products and processes to be able to deliver the best yacht in the world, this new solution fits seamlessly into our strategy.” Dubbelman continues “The decision to use Awlfair SF on this new build was also made after a positive recommendation from Leo van Klaveren – the well-known and highly-respected yacht painting consultant and owner of Coating Consultancy van Klaveren,” comments Johan Dubbelman, CEO of Moonen.

“The use of Awlfair SF cuts application time while delivering the high-quality system appearance you expect from Awlgrip,” continues Dubbelman.” We’re proud of our latest project with De Koning Yacht Painters using Awlfair SF and look forward to seeing YN199 hit the water later this year.”

Because of Awlfair’s application method, the adoption of this technology is going to require a fundamental rethink of the traditional superyacht filing and fairing process, which is currently all geared towards hand application.

“Unlike classic hand-mixing, an airless system is used to transport the volumes of filler to the yacht, reducing the risk of air-pockets to an absolute minimum. Although the system requires preparation time, there are significant time savings during the application and sanding processes. Using Awlfair SF will have a positive effect on delivery time,” explains De Koning Yacht Painters’ representative, CEO Hubb de Koning.

Paint & finishing remains one of the most litigious, complex and costly elements of any superyacht project, thanks in large to the incredibly visible nature of the works. Small errors elsewhere on board may be missed or, relatively speaking, be acceptable to the owner. By stark contrast, however, small errors in finishing make for incredibly large and observable issues with the overall finish of a vessel. It is, therefore, imperative that the superyacht market works towards more efficient and accurate methods for applying the various elements involved in the overall finish of a vessel, the Awlgrip Awlfair SF system appears to be one such method.

