One to One - Matthew Griffin We can't predict the future, but we can examine the direction we are heading. Matthew Griffin, futurist and advisor, lays out his vision…

In the latest instalment of the digital dialogue series, Mathew Griffin joins Chairman Martin Redmayne for a wide-ranging discussion about the future that we can expect, and the technologies that will get us there.

With the podcast style dissemination of information creating an infinite swamp of good and bad takes on every topic imaginable, businesses need clarity to make the right decisions in navigating an uncertain future. As the world careens forward, futurists and forward-thinking public speakers are transitioning from being novelties at work functions to a vital component of strategic planning in boardrooms across all industries.

Griffin is the founder of the 311 Institue, a global futures consultancy focusing on the next 50 years. With The Superyacht Forum Live 2021 focus on Superyacht 2030, Griffin is well placed to give us his vision for the short and long term future. In a wide-ranging conversation with Redmayne, Griffin outlines the rapid growth of net wealth for the one per cent in the COVID era.

“To put it into the perspective, the HNWI’s added $4 Trillion in assets during the pandemic, bringing their total to $11.9 Trillion”

In Griffin's opinion, this increase in wealth is rising in conjunction with life expectancy, with 150 years being the new goalposts for the global elite. Griffin and Redmayne also examine the sustainability of this wealth and the implications for the planet's future. With Griffin explaining the simple equation and what is needed for a green energy future.

“We have 1 trillion Watts of renewable energy installed, and we need 6 trillion to come off fossil fuel dependence.”

While outlining this stark reality, Griffin also outlines an optimistic pathway to archive these goals, as he sees the rate of technological development as being able to keep pace with a rapidly changing world. Going on to outline a selection of the most promising advancements, Griffin also identifies the opportunity for the superyacht industry.

"The energy revolution is staggering, developments such as micro-generators drawing energy from air friction on planes to 3D printed solid-state batteries...there is an immense opportunity for the superyacht industry to decarbonise."

In an engaging 40 minute discussion, what has been outlined above only scratches the surface of the topics covered. To watch in full, please see the video below; alternatively, you can access our full library of digital dialogues here.



If you are interested in being a part of the One to one programme, feel free to email Eleanor Shepherd.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.