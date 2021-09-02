One to One – Mike Blake Palladium’s Mike Blake explores supply chain issues and the future of superyacht technology…

In the latest instalment of the digital dialogue series our Business Editor Rory Jackson speaks with Mike Blake, President of Palladium Technologies. In this candid 20-minute-long conversation the pair discuss the deterioration and lengthening of the supply chain as well as some of the latest technologies leading the way in the superyacht industry.

Blake has been involved in innovative technology for over 50 years, specialising in software and electronics development. His efforts have blended together both disciplines, with his extensive CV including the creation of complex solutions for NASA, the military weapons defence, Bell Labs, large super computers, Air Traffic Control systems, Process Automation, and Artificial Intelligence, to name just a few.

Superyacht owners are not particularly famous for their patience, however Blake argues that,

“The type of clients who are close to their own businesses and understand the effect that the pandemic has had on the supply chain do realise that they may have to wait slightly longer to receive a product or service”

Blake also went on to note how the lengthening of the supply chain has affected his own business. He highlights some of the creative solutions that have been implemented after suppliers have gone from being able to provide equipment in 1-2 days to now taking up to 18 weeks to deliver.

However, this set back has not deterred Blake from continuing to provide innovative products to the market. In the video podcast Blake refers to the markets hunger for 3D technology and holograms,

‘With 3D projection technology you can have a live band playing on the aft deck of your superyacht, which is great for both parties because it eliminated the logistics of having to physically bring musicians and artists on board”

As well as entertainment technology, Blake is hoping to make significant advances in the operations sector of superyachting. With the creation of Titan software, Palladium technologies hopes to create a richer user interface for engineers, allowing for easier operation, and a single source of information facilitated to the fingertips of the operator. Blake believes that by integrating 3D technology with the Titan software users will be able to learn the system in a matter of minutes.

