Quarantine regulations eased in time for The Superyacht Forum Live Further relaxation of COVID measures by the Dutch government is welcome news ahead of show season…

From September 22, the quarantine rules for travellers to the Netherlands will relax. Vaccinated visitors from the United States, United Kingdom and other regions previously classified as high-risk will not undergo a quarantine period upon arrival. In a decision that will have a far-reaching positive impact on the events industry as we head into show season, social distancing measures will also be eased from September 25.

In a statement from The RAI Amsterdam, COO Maurits van der Sluis affirms: “A lot of energy has been put into ensuring events take place in a safe and responsible manner in these times. We have already gained the necessary experience in this area. With this easing of measures, we can welcome more visitors while maintaining our high safety standard.”

As highlighted by The RAI in a statement to the media, An EU Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) will be required for visitors to access an event. A DCC is evidence of either:

- EU approved vaccine

- Negative test result

- Proof of recovery

The relaxation of measures provides a level of security and confidence ahead of what promises to be a welcome return to The Rai this November for both METSTRADE and The Superyacht Forum Live 2021. As a longstanding partner of METSTRADE, The Superyacht Group shares its enthusiasm for what continues to develop into another dynamic week in Amsterdam.

The Superyacht Forum Live returns with a new mission statement – Superyacht 2030. In line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the requirements of the next generation of superyacht owners, our One to Ones, Virtual Focus Groups, Live Tours and The Superyacht Forum Live will focus the market’s efforts, under Superyacht 2030, on the environment and sustainability across all market sectors.

After 18 months of mostly negative updates for the events sector, this provides a much-needed level of confidence as we look ahead to November. Everyone at The Superyacht Group eagerly awaits seeing all of our industry peers in person once again. To join us at The Superyacht Forum Live, join The Superyacht Community as an Executive Member and gain access to the full suite of events and on-demand films and documentary content.

Executive Membership includes unlimited access to high-impact journalism on SuperyachtNews, a subscription to The Superyacht Report, including access to our complete library of back issues, and the SuperyachtIntel database, as well as access to The Superyacht Forum Live programme, including the flagship event in Amsterdam, a year of live events across the world, and on-demand access to our full suite of media.

