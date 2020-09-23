Delivered in 2020, Nobiskrug’s 80m Artefact is a hotbed of innovation in terms of environmentally-conscious technology. An engineer and accomplished entrepreneur, the owner wanted to minimise the yacht’s impact on the environment by using the latest technology to protect the seas and dramatically improve fuel efficiency. As a result, Artefact spearheads the future direction of yachting by challenging and reimagining many traditional approaches to superyacht construction to create an unprecedented on-board experience while minimising the yacht’s environmental impact.

For Nobiskrug, the prospect of being involved in such a pioneering project was both a privilege and an exciting challenge. “From the moment Nobiskrug received the owner’s brief to develop a yacht that pushes the boundaries of technology and eco-friendliness, we knew that Artefact would set new standards for the industry in terms of performance and design,” explains Fadi Pataq, sales and marketing director at Nobiskrug. “With proven expertise in the construction of unique superyacht projects, such as Sailing Yacht A, our top engineering team immediately jumped at the opportunity to develop the owner’s vision into a reality.”

An innovative DC-bus diesel-electric Azipod propulsion system developed by ABB, combined with dynamic positioning and an electric Voith bow thruster, is the first of a host of environmentally-focused technologies on board Artefact. The advantages of using multiple redundant diesel generators to power a DC bus with integrated lithium battery storage and electric pod propulsion are significant: from significant fuel savings and emissions reductions by using only one generator to power both the house load and propulsion pods at cruising speeds, to ultra-smooth and quiet passenger comfort. Custom six-bladed propellers also minimise noise and vibration while maximising performance and efficiency.

The dynamic positioning holds the yacht in place without dropping anchor, therefore protecting sensitive seafloors and marine eco-systems, while also increasing guest comfort by actively controlling how the hull is positioned relative to waves, current and wind. “We take full advantage of this precision hull positioning to create spectacular views through Artefact’s expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as minimising wind during outdoor dining and lounging,” says Artefact’s captain, Aaron T. Clark.

By implementing environmentally-focused technologies on board, Artefact is one of the world’s first superyachts to meet the International Maritime Organisation’s Tier III low emissions regulations for yachts, introduced with the aim of further reducing nitrogen oxide emissions as a follow-on from the Tier II regulations. Solar panels and a large battery storage system will enable the vessel to operate for a limited time without internal combustion engines.

“Various parts of the world are now Emission Control Areas, and compliance with Tier III certification means that the owner can travel to every corner of the globe,” adds Captain Clark. “Artefact has been designed to operate efficiently while pushing the boundaries of technology, and Tier III compliance is an obvious continuation of this ethos. The benefits of a cleaner exhaust treatment system are very noticeable on board during vessel operations and also carries the added value of future proofing the vessel.”

Artefact has successfully ushered in a new era of performance and environmental stewardship. By replacing driveshafts and transmissions with electrical wiring and digital power management, the engine room and drive propellers could be repositioned for maximum stability and efficiency. Extensive hull design and tank testing identified the optimal locations for both stability and minimal acceleration – allowing GA locations to be determined by comfort and efficiency instead of convention. The flexibility and technical advantages of Artefact’s advanced DC-bus architecture, combined with ABB azimuthing pods and dynamic positioning, has significantly increased performance, efficiency, and passenger comfort while minimising environmental impact.

Photo credits: Alexis Andrews

