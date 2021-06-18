The rapid growth of digitalisation in the yachting sector is revolutionising different areas of superyacht management, design, operation and efficiency, changing the guest and crew onboard experience, enhancing elite racing performance, improving safety and cyber security and increasing accessibility to worldwide and remote cruising.



To explore the potential of reliable connectivity and digital solutions to introduce exciting new technology and innovative systems, Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, has launched its Digital Yacht initiative. The series features a combination of online and live event formats and supporting content to help the superyacht, yachting, explorer and racing communities capitalise on the latest developments in onboard connectivity and harness the power of the new digital era.



The series is presented by Inmarsat ambassador Nick Moloney, a record-breaking sailor who has experienced first-hand how the cutting-edge advancements in satellite communication technology, and global connectivity in even the most remote regions, can dramatically enhance life onboard and improve performance, safety and communication to shore.



With details of upcoming topics and events to be announced here, the next episode will look at Digitalisation in Yacht Design, expanding on how owners, captains, crew, managers, brokers and insurers can benefit from today’s modern digitalised yachts and examining what is next on the horizon. Discussion will focus on how the capability to capture, store and analyse data streams from a superyacht can be used to improve performance by monitoring safe working loads or for use in simulator technologies. Further insight will cover the many other opportunities which exist in the use of data for automation, remote trouble shooting and fault resolution, planned and predictive maintenance, bridge systems evolution, dynamic positioning systems and cyber security management.



Peter Broadhurst, Senior Vice President said, “The evidence is clear that digitalisation in the yachting sector continues to grow. Developments in connectivity and the transfer of data in greater volumes between yacht and shore continue to bring significant gains for guest and crew experience, operations, yacht management efficiency and crew welfare. We also know from our own research that usage and spend of VSAT is predicted to increase.

“We are excited to launch the Inmarsat Digital Yacht initiative, bringing digitalisation to life for anyone in the yachting industry and highlighting some fascinating examples, hearing real stories and meeting people at the heart of new developments. Whether you are a superyacht manager, an owner looking to improve efficiencies, a crew member concerned about life onboard and the effect of Brexit or the 90-day rule, a participant in elite racing, or an average boat owner hoping to tap-in to some of the new technology, we have great content for you.”

With its Fleet Xpress platform now installed on close to 11,000 vessels, Inmarsat has established its position at the forefront of the expansion of digitalisation in the superyacht sector.



The Inmarsat Digital Yacht initiative launched in May with the release of an exclusive video offering unique insight from the build-up to the next edition of The Ocean Race and its use of digital technology, followed by a webinar – Performance Sailing and The Ocean Race.

