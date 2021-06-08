For the first 15 years of its existence, Naumatec crafts were known for their speed and endurance, with three RIBs winning prestigious awards at the World Championship Endurance race and the Italian Champions Endurance race from 2006. Drawing on the experience and craftsmanship of the racing vessels, and a result of its acquisition by the established Nuova Jolly Marine brand, in 2016 Naumatec turned its attention to the yacht market. “Naumatec was specially created for luxury tenders, and as a result of that the tenders we build range from 3.9m up to 12m,” begins Teodoro Aiello, general manager for Naumatec.



An attractive element of the Naumatec designs is that the models can be easily scaled up and customised to suit the client’s needs. Its largest tender is currently 12.10m, but there are further size options available with its inflatable craft. “If we don’t have the right product in the traditional Naumatec range, we can utilise our inflatable range that goes up to 15m,” explains Aiello.



Each of the designs features Naumatec’s innovative inflatable D-shaped tube that enables the tender to be partially deflated in order to create more space in the tender garage on board. This versatile option makes it a particularly attractive design for yachts with many different toys or water sports equipment.



In 2017, the company launched its first electronic tender: the E-460. The silent leisure craft is an excellent example of the future of ‘green’ tenders, with virtually no emissions. To ensure world-class maneuverability and handling, this design features an innovative mobile stern drive that was developed by Huracan specifically for the Naumatec team. As with many electronic technologies, the E-460 emits no sound, which means that it can be sailed in marine protected areas or restricted zones that do not allow tenders with a ‘traditional’ engine. Furthermore, the inflatable D tube acts as a natural floatation design for additional support while underway. There are several advanced Naumatec electric projects currently in development, including the E-Tender 585/620 and E-Tender 650.



Naumatec’s designs are the vision of Federico Fiorentino, a design studio in Milan. The ongoing collaboration most recently crafted the 1200 Freccia model in 2019. Freccia – meaning ‘Arrow’ in Italian – is a craft that undoubtedly lives up to its name. This tender has a sharp, narrow design that can achieve an impressive speed of 65 knots. The Freccia 1200 offers wide sunbathing spaces and customisable extras that include a fibreglass t-top and a small guest cabin. Powered by twin 420 horsepower engines, the 1200 model can host 12 people on board.



It has become increasingly popular for tenders to be designed to match the mothership and to meet these customer demands Naumatec offers a full complement of customisation options. “From the colour of the stitching on the upholstery to the shade of nylon used throughout the tender, we offer almost everything to be designed by the client,” remarks Aiello.



In a recent interview with SuperyachtNews, it was revealed that Naumatec are focusing on the smaller segment of the tender market. This focus on the sub-25m yacht market is an unrepresented niche that offers a fruitful opportunity for the Italian company.

