IGY Trident launches membership programme for superyacht owners The new programme aims to “simplify and enhance” superyacht ownership through a variety of benefits…

Island Global Yachting (IGY), the global network of premium superyacht destinations and services, has announced the launch of the IGY Trident Collective. According to IGY, this represents the first-ever global collective of superyacht owners. The private membership program will be by invitation only and aims to “simplify and enhance” superyacht ownership through a variety of benefits.

“Our goal is to improve the economics and experience of yachting, building on our world-class destination base and yacht management platform,” says Tom Mukamal, IGY Trident’s CEO. “People want simplicity in a very difficult and fragmented environment. Between the owner and marina, there are 10-plus different stakeholders. IGY Trident offers a comprehensive set of services administered from a single source.”

In collaboration with a number of partners, the benefits within the program include dockage, fuel bunkering, proprietary hull insurance, yacht management, crew service training, yacht agency services, captain and crew benefits, health and wellness solutions, and access to curated lifestyle event and experiences.

IGY’s portfolio of superyacht-oriented facilities covers 23 marinas in 13 countries across the United States, Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America. Most recently, in March 2022, IGY took over operations of the Vieux-Port de Cannes, a 700-plus slip marina along the French Riviera. The company has further confirmed that it will continue its expansion into “some of the most desirable cruising regions for superyacht owners”.

IGY Trident’s suite of services and partners include the following:

IGY offers IGY Trident members guaranteed dockage access and member pricing on marina services, including dockage and fuel, across IGY’s 23 marina destinations worldwide. Fairport Yacht Support, IGY’s yacht management platform, provides exclusive Trident member pricing and access to yacht management services, including financial administration, crew management, and technical yacht support.

World Fuel Services provides member pricing on global fuel bunkering including in Gibraltar, access to a dedicated 24/7 technical team, transparent member pricing and access to carbon offset credits.

Navium Marine provides exclusive IGY Trident member access to its proprietary hull insurance program. Vessels engaged in the program enjoy coverage terms that meet or exceed their current coverage and participate in a tranche of capacity dedicated to themselves and fellow IGY Trident members only. A profit share, if available, is issued annually across the portfolio.

BWA Yachting offers global yacht agency and concierge services with benefits specifically for IGY Trident members.

Forbes Travel Guide engages directly with the superyacht crew of Trident members, delivering proprietary superyacht crew service training. The professional development curriculum is customized for superyacht crews based on the principles of exceptional service that FTG’s experienced trainers teach at Five-Star hotels globally.

VIGILINT provides IGY Trident members with a comprehensive health and wellness solution via its Global MedAssist Program, delivering 24/7, real-time medical consultation, comprehensive care, critical care transport, and access to a Cleveland Clinic specialist.

As well as the above services, IGY Trident intends to build a superyacht owner community around its membership programme through private events that are only attenable by invite-only and that are designed specifically for superyacht owners.

“We know from speaking with our superyacht owner clients that they are interested in meeting and attending special events with other like-minded superyacht owners,” says Mukamal. “IGY Trident brings together the first-ever community of superyacht owners, opening doors for communication and dealings both inside and outside of yachting.”

Membership programs have long been theorised within the superyacht community as being one of the various potential solutions for streamlining and improving the superyacht experience, as well as generating cost-saving benefits. However, to date, no one has come to market with a successful offering, IGY Trident may well be the first of its kind and it will be interesting to see whether or not it succeeds in delivering the benefits that it is promising future members.

