Cantiere Delle Marche shares new vision following acquisition The acquisition has been completed through a management buyout supported at 75% by Austrian FIL Bros Family Office…

Cantiere Delle Marche have announced the acquisition of 100% of the capital of the company - a deal which has been completed through a management buy out supported at 75% by Austrian FIL Bros Family Office. The remaining 25% goes to the company’s co-founders Ennio Cecchini and Vasco Buonpensiere.

At the same time, Ennio Cecchini, former CEO of CDM becomes the new President and Vasco Buonpensiere, current Sales & Marketing Director, is appointed CEO.

Tom Schröder, owner of FIL Bros Family Office, says: “I have an immense passion for yachting and I found out that CDM’s management and staff share this passion of mine combined with the commitment to build something special, something that has no equal in the yachting industry. Together with Vasco and Ennio, since both of them play a key role in the shareholding structure, and all employees that will be further involved and motivated in the company growth, we will consolidate CDM position in the international arena as one of the best yacht builders in the world – consistently with what has been done in the last 12 years...

"Our goal is to deliver 3 or 4 explorer yachts per year.

Schröder continues, “The acquisition is aimed at strengthening and further developing CDM’s activity together with co-founders Ennio Cecchini and Vasco Buonpensiere, true builders of the extraordinary success of CDM, still at the helm of a company that with a farsighted approach specialized itself in the construction of explorer yachts of unsurpassed quality and design, real little ships in steel and aluminium.” Twelve years after its foundation, CDM is the 12th shipyard in the Global Order Book 2022 by length of yachts under construction, closely following the largest yards and historical brands worldwide.

New CEO, Vasco Buonpensiere, says: “What we have in mind are ambitious and visionary goals yet we know that we will get them as is in the spirit and history of CDM. Considering that our production is totally sold up to 2026 and that the Value of Production will double within 3 years compared to 2021, we will further focus on our brand positioning, a brand that already got international recognition. CDM is maybe the only Italian brand which plays on equal terms with the best Northern European shipyards, as witnessed by many Owners who chose CDM after owning yachts built by Dutch and German shipyards.”

“Over the years, while staying true to CDM’s founding mission, we have been able to move forward, developing new ideas and designs always thinking out of the box, never following trends but creating new ones,” says the newly appointed President Ennio Cecchini. “Our goal was to design and build the best possible explorer yachts for a growing number of experienced yacht owners, true explores themselves. When we decided to specialize CDM production, Vasco and I had a clear vision of what would happen in the yachting industry and time has proved us right: that of explorer yachts is nowadays recognized as a trend.”CDM have an Order Book featuring 12 explorer yachts with an average LOA of 41m.

