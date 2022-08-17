Why Limassol Marina this winter? Limassol Marina has been branded a home away from home and an ideal winter destination for superyacht crew to discover…

Limassol Marina, which is based on the southern tip of Cyprus and at the crossroads of three continents, boasts an array of geographical advantages for superyachts looking to secure a berth over the winter. Not only does it have the warmest winter climate in the whole of Europe, but its subtropical-Mediterranean weather also provides hot and dry summers for cruising and mild winters during which the temperature typically ranges from 16 °C to 20 °C.

The state-of-the-art marina features some of the best facilities and amenities in the world. The services include 24/7 concierge and security services, upgraded fibre-optic and wifi services, and integrated waste management facilities. Just last year, Limassol Marina celebrated the completion of its master plan, with amenities that include a 10,000 sqm boatyard with a 100-ton Travel Hoist for light repairs and maintenance of vessels up to 30m, as well as two large-capacity floating dry-dock facilities offering refit services for superyachts located close by.

Credit: Google Earth, Left: Limassol in 1984 - Right: Limassol in 2020

The Marina has been designed specifically with crew in mind. For those crew members looking for a bit of self-care, they can take the buggy to the Sanctum Spa and fitness centre located right on the waterfront. The spa offers a complete range of face and body treatments, massages and rituals, whilst the membership fitness club offers state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, personal training, fitness classes, outdoor exercise pool, sauna and steam room, and nutritional and lifestyle consultation. Crew and guests also have access to 5-a-side football and the Troodos mountains hiking trip.

For Crew members who prefer the nightlife, there are a number of sunset crew party events being held at the Marina Roof Bar, alongside crew happy hour events, barbeques and live music. There are also wine tasting tours and mixology workshops for those with a more refined taste.

As a 21st-century marina, the team behind Limassol take great pride in championing sustainable initiatives throughout the year. It has been a blue flag marina since 2016 and was one of the first marinas in Europe with International Clean Accreditation. Tom Lord, Marina Manager at Limassol Marina, recently highlighted this in a previous article with SuperyachtNews, “We are committed to pioneering environmentally sustainable operations, taking measures that contribute to environmental protection and working together with boat owners and crew to protect the marine ecosystem. This is one aspect of our work that we are extremely proud of, alongside the services and facilities that we provide to yacht crew and the boating community that we host at the marina throughout the year.”

As part of the Marina's ongoing initiative “Going Green Together”, they will be hosting a number of events over the winter which include “Clean the sea with your SUP” (stand-up paddle). The big beach clean-ups, and the Going Green Together public yearly event. They will also be hosting the Limassol Marina Yacht Club Regatta, The Winter match racing series - Far East 28R fleet, and of course, The Limassol Boat Show 2022 which will be held in October.

The 650-berth marina also provides crewmembers and guests with great discounts and offers throughout the facilities of the Marina. The privately managed beach and beach bar have facilities dedicated specifically to berth holders, crew, and marina residents and includes its own active programme of events and activities all year round.

To book your place at the ‘5 Gold Anchor Platinum’ Award-winning marina this winter, you can follow the link to the website here…

