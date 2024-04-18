Feadship’s first hybrid electric readies for sea trials
Project 1012 has finally exited the construction shed at the Dutch shipyard’s facility in Makkum ahead of its final fittings prior to delivery…
Feadship’s first ‘Hybrid Electric Class’ vessel, currently named Project 1012, has hit the water for the final stages of construction as it prepares for its sea trials.
With design from an owner-related design office and Sinot and naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects, the 92-metre yacht has been designed and built for a repeat Feadship owner.
“Working with the experienced owner, designers and owners team has been a professional pleasure,” says Albert Abma, Feadship project manager. “Gathering the operational experience of the owner’s team with the yard’s building experience has resulted in this modern-classic, state-of-art and full custom new Feadship.”
Project 1012’s propulsion plant and onboard Hybrid Electric Class energy management system have been developed with Feadship’s in-house engineers. The yacht comprises two main engines and shaft-driven fixed pitch propellers, coupled with PTO/PTI electric motors of 560kW each and 1MW of Li-ion batteries.
As well as conventional diesel propulsion mode, the e-motors work as shaft generators to produce electricity to serve the hotel loads or recharge the battery bank, as well as for low-speed navigation while the generators or batteries generate the required electrical power.
The chamfered exterior contours combine with a more traditional flared bow to lend the yacht a modern-classic personality. Despite its sizeable volume, the interior has been designed to offer cosy spaces for family use. Natural materials and finishes are used throughout the yacht.
A driving factor behind the owner’s exterior design plans was to have a more spacious beach club in the stern, which now occupies one-quarter of the total length of the lower deck. The large, fixed stern platform then combines with two fold-down platforms to create 165 square metres of water-level lounging space.
Between the engine room and the beach club is a side-loading garage with room for two 10-metre tenders, a ski boat and various water toys. Forward is the galley and the crew mess and accommodation, while the aft deck is used for storing two rescue tenders.
Delivery time for Project 1012 is currently unconfirmed.
91.50m 14.50m 2965
Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design
Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design
De Voogt Naval Architects
