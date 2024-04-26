Perfecting the Pendennis trifecta From the rugged Cornish shoreline to the blue waters of the Mediterranean, the Pendennis Group continues to build on a three-decade-old craftmanship legacy…

Pendennis shipyard, Falmouth



Nestled in the idyllic landscapes of Cornwall, steeped in maritime history, Pendennis’ Falmouth shipyard exudes a legacy it has honed over 35 years. Renowned for its state-of-the-art refit complex, Falmouth offers an array of facilities tailored to a wide range of clients. From a 150-metre covered drydock to two 90-metre fit-out halls and a 46-metre fit-out hall, the shipyard provides a comprehensive suite of services to accommodate vessels of all sizes. The wet basin, featuring a 100-metre berth and an 800-tonne travel hoist, facilitates smooth transitions between the water and the refit halls, ensuring efficient project management and execution. Its workforce is highly skilled across multiple trades, including hydraulics, engineering, joinery and painting, and it’s this versatility that allows Pendennis to meet tight delivery schedules reliably.

“Right now, we're handling over ten diverse projects encompassing restorations, new constructions, refits and servicing,” explains Toby Allies, Managing Director of the Group. “We're proud of the diverse portfolio of projects we've been involved in over the years, ranging from custom restoration projects like Marala or catamarans like Hemisphere to beautiful sailing yachts like Rebecca.”

And across to the Mediterranean shores lies Pendennis Vilanova, where six years ago, Pendennis chose the marina as the base port for both new and returning clients. Its most recent investment has expanded the hardstanding area, which now spans 30,000m². Located just 30 minutes away from Barcelona airport and a two-hour journey to the slopes for the ski season in Andorra, the shipyard serves as a premier destination for a range of projects, delivered with some Mediterranean flair.

In September 2023, the preliminary regatta of the 37th America’s Cup was organised in Vilanova, providing the yard with a prime opportunity to showcase its hosting capabilities across the marina and shipyard. The event’s success in Vilanova was attributed to the technical expertise supporting six shipyard teams and the berthing provisions available in the marina.

Pendennis Vilanova

“Thanks to the great work of our team at Pendennis Vilanova over the past year, we have become a reference in the Mediterranean superyacht market, with many yachts choosing Vilanova as their homeport during the winter season,” notes Miquel Lliteras, General Manager at Vilanova. “Clients can choose to work through Pendennis Vilanova or with their own contractors. If the client chooses us, we can provide services through our trade departments in engineering, electricity, joinery and painting, either using our in-house contractors or selected partners.”

Completing the Pendennis trifecta is Norfolk Interiors, recognised within the industry for its mastery in interior yacht design and outfitting. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to craftsmanship, Norfolk Interiors works closely with the team at Pendennis Falmouth to seamlessly integrate interior design concepts with refit, construction and restoration projects, harmoniously blending both aesthetics and functionality.

While each entity within the Pendennis Group offers distinct capabilities, it is their synergy that sets the Group apart. United by a shared commitment to service and innovation, the three collaborate to deliver solutions tailored to the individual client’s needs. Projects initiated in Pendennis’ Falmouth yard benefit from Vilanova’s extensive refit capabilities, and vice versa, while Norfolk Interiors adds a touch of luxury and refinement to every vessel.

Refit underway at the Falmouth yard in one of Pendennis’ 90m sheds

“It's crucial for us to understand how our different businesses complement each other,” explains Allies. “Projects often begin in Vilanova, benefiting from the marina’s location, and then transition to our base in Cornwall for extensive refits or restoration work. This seamless collaboration is evident. Similarly, Norfolk Interiors receives projects from Falmouth, while also attracting new construction enquiries through designer relationships.”

Casting an eye to the future, training and development is central to the Pendennis Group’s ethos. With initiatives like its apprenticeship programme, which has been running for over 25 years, the Group ensures its workforce is equipped with the skills and expertise to tackle even the most ambitious projects – while utilising the wisdom of industry veterans to pass on invaluable knowledge from one generation to the next.

The Pendennis Group represents more than just a collection of shipyards and companies. Each entity has been designed in house to streamline the companies’ activities and the Group strives to explore new ways to improve – whether it's through investments in digital manufacturing or enhancing its boat maintenance processes to become more efficient.

Throughout Pendennis’ history, the Group has contributed to numerous remarkable superyachts that now grace the world's waters, and by honing the synergy that has been central to its success so far, will continue to do so in the years to come.





