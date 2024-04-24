Royal Huisman to build world’s tallest sloop The Dutch custom yacht builder has announced the signing of an 81-metre sailing yacht: Noir…

Royal Huisman is set to build the world’s tallest sloop having secured the contract for 81-metre custom sailing yacht, Noir. With naval architecture and exterior styling by Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design, Noir will boast an all-aluminium hull and feature the world’s tallest sloop rig, measuring 93 metres. Rondal will supply the mast, boom and integrated sailing system.

In keeping with its name, all the deck gear and windows will be black. Noir will feature a reverse bow for maximum waterline length and a flying bridge, with large areas of glass and folding platforms. The client’s specification includes a 14-metre tender for coastal exploration and to transport guests and provisions without having to reposition the yacht closer to a harbour.

“We are very pleased to be building again at Royal Huisman,” says McKeon. “Having built our award-winning 60-metre Sarissa there, we are well acquainted with the shipyard’s engineering skills, innovations and the level of craftsmanship.”

When completed, the yacht will rank among the world’s largest sailing yachts and first place for the world’s tallest sloop, with its air draft exceeding the current tallest rig by about 4 metres.

Details of the yacht’s interior are under wraps but the design is being developed by Spanish GCA Architects and the designer, Josep Juanpere Miret, says the interior will complement the contemporary exterior styling with mixed woods and other natural materials and textures.

“The capabilities of Royal Huisman can be seen in various ways, with no doubt the most important proof point being that we are selected by knowledgeable owners as the builder for their incredible and unique yachts. I am pleased and humbled that we can highlight Royal Huisman’s 140th year of operation with the announcement of such a significant project,” says CEO Jan Timmerman. “Of the hundreds of vessels our shipyard has delivered in its history, Project 411 will be our fourth yacht in the ranks of the world’s top 10 largest sailing yachts.”

