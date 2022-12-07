The CCYS returns in 2022 After the inaugural event in 2021, The Caribbean Charter Yacht Show returns to the US Virgin Islands…

Hosted by IGY Marinas and IGY Trident in partnership with the International Yacht Brokers’ Association (IYBA), this year’s show hopes to build on the success of 2021. The revised dates for this year's show are Thursday 8th to Sunday 11th December, allowing for greater flexibility in travel arrangements.

The CCYS has established itself as one of the largest superyacht broker events in the region and aims to attract key stakeholders to the USVI’s that may not have had the region on their calendar. With five direct flights from Antigua to St Thomas, the show is easily accessible from the lower windward islands.

Although these numbers may grow, at the time of writing there are 94 superyacht brokers confirmed attending, with 15 superyachts and over 250 total attendees across the three days. As seen in the slider images above, superyachts Lucky lady (ex. Lady Lola), the 62m motor yacht from Oceanco will be joined by Baba's, the 56m Hargrave and Aquanova, the 56m Palmer Johnson, among many others.

“We are thrilled to once again be a sponsor of the Caribbean Charter Yacht show in St. Thomas, now in its second year,” says USVI Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte. “We are strong supporters of the yachting and charter community, an important part of our striving economy, and welcome the world’s most beautiful yachts to our islands daily.”

The key sponsors of this year's event are the AERÉ Marine Group, Ambient Yoga, Newcoast Finance, Yonder Travel Insurance, Kohler, VIYA and Southland Gaming. As they did so well at The Superyacht Forum 2022, Wards Marine Electric will give attendees some space to unwind at the Ward’s Marine Electric Welcome Lounge.

For the show schedule, a full list of attending brokers, superyachts and sponsors as well as to register your interest, please visit the Caribbean Charter Yacht Show website or click here.

