Azimut announce new dealer in Puerto Rico Wally Castro Marine will be the new dealer of reference for Azimut in the Puerto Rican market…

Azimut has chosen Wally Castro Marine as its dealer of reference for the Puerto Rican market. Azimut has said that they now look forward to expanding brand reach and providing high-quality service from pre to post-sale with the help of recognized and renowned Wally Castro Marine - who has been the leading boat retailer in Puerto Rico for the last couple of decades.

Wally Castro Marine, named after its president who has actively participated in the boating community for over 30 years, is dedicated to the sale of boats and yachts while offering service, repairs, and maintenance for yachts. The story of Wally Castro Marine dates back to two generations ago when the first fibreglass boat in Puerto Rico was sold by the Castro family, driven by quality and the highest standards, over five decades later, the philosophy remains intact. Wally Castro was coached by his father and has personally learned the importance of mechanical systems and the proper maintenance of them.

Founded 15 years ago, Wally Castro Marine represents major and exclusive boats and yachts in Puerto Rico. It also has a previously owned department and offers brokerage services for all boat brands. They are one of the Leaders in the industry in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean for obtaining sales. Federico Ferrante, President of Azimut|Benetti Americas, confirmed the significance of this new collaboration and the reason for choosing Wally Castro Marine: “We are extremely excited about this new collaboration in Puerto Rico. Wally Castro Marine and Azimut|Benetti Group share the same DNA: both family businesses, driven by passion, and focused solely on the experience for their customers. Through these strong values both companies are leaders in their respective fields, already.”

Puerto Rico hosts a lively nautical industry and rich boating culture with marinas on every coast and accessible neighbouring islands. Wally Castro, president of Wally Castro Marine, commented on the announcement of the new partnership: “We feel beyond excited and proud to welcome Azimut to our family. The brand shares our values and commitment with quality, luxury, and excellence. We now feel complete as we can offer our customers an exclusive line of mega yachts up to over 100 feet so the Caribbean can be enjoyed with the Italian splendour.”

