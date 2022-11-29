Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina opens The opening of the marina is part of a $250 million redevelopment project of Paradise Island in The Bahamas…

Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina has been officially opened by Sterling Global Financial on Paradise Island. The ground was broken on Hurricane Hole’s redevelopment in back in January 2019. The deep-water floating docks are designed to cater to the needs of superyachts, sportsfishers and smaller craft by adjusting to water levels and providing consistent access to vessels. The inbuild flexbilibity of floating docks reduces the likelihood of damage during hurricanes, when compared to stationary docks.

Sterling Global’s founder and executive chairman, David Kosoy, spoke at a grand ceremony to mark the marina’s opening. Thanking his team and the government of The Bahamas, Kosoy said: “None of this could really be done as I said without all of the people working there and the dignitaries, all of the politicians.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis was present at the event along with other dignitaries including Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, Labour and Immigration Minister Keith Bell. The Prime Minister praised the Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina which constitutes the 250m redevelopment project of the Paradise Island location. He said: “This 250-million-dollar development is set to revitalise and diversify Paradise Island’s luxury vacation profile. The entire development has effectively created a downtown district on Paradise Island and includes restaurants, harbourfront residences, professional offices, a food store, a wines and spirits retailer, and other commercial and retail vendors.”

Mr Davis spoke about the boost in tourism that the marina will bring: “This boon is bringing excitement to Paradise Island, adding to the convenience for Paradise Island residents and the experience of visitors at hotels and short-term rentals. More dining, boating choices, entertainment, and convenient services will serve to augment the overall experience of residents and visitors alike.”

“At the heart of this development is the Sterling Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina capable of hosting the world’s most exclusive superyachts — boats up to 420 feet in length,” Mr Davis added. “I’ve been made to understand that this marina boasts a cutting-edge redesign with floating and fixed docks, and an impressive 6,100 linear square feet of berthing space.”

Mr Cooper, minister of tourism, investments and aviation, also delivered remarks, saying this of the development: “These are exciting times for Nassau’s Paradise Island.” He added, “These are exciting times for tourism, and we know that our bookings for the next three months are 16 percent ahead of where they were in 2019.”

