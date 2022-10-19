Y.CO opens new office in Auckland, New Zealand The new office is a response to the growing interest in the South Pacific and Australasian cruising regions…

Y.CO has opened a new office in Auckland, New Zealand as a result of a growing interest in the South Pacific and Australasian cruising regions. Clients interested in or currently cruising around that area can now benefit from the full suite of Y.CO services via their local team.

Mark Donaldson, Director of Y.CO Pacific, rejoins in a new role having previously spent 10 years working with the Y.CO team in Europe before moving home to New Zealand. With over 26 years of experience in the yachting industry, Mark will be heading up the Y.CO Auckland team, overseeing client representation and yacht management.

In a recent press release, Donaldson stated, “I am very excited to be a part of the Y.CO team again, offering localised service for what we are seeing as a growing cruising region. With global know-how and local expertise, our clients will benefit from 24-hour assistance across the full breadth of Y.CO services.”

Fleur Tomlinson, who works in the Yacht Charter charter department will also be joining the team. Fleur has worked in the superyacht industry in New Zealand for 12 years, specialising in yacht charter. Fleur comments,”‘It is absolutely fantastic to be part of Y.CO, a brand with such a great global presence and impact, and I am pleased to be able to represent the team in the Pacific and Australiasian regions as well as globally. I am looking forward to working with clients with an interest in the Pacific cruising regions, be it because they are based here and want to travel elsewhere or are looking to discover what the Southern Hemisphere has to offer superyachts.”

Charlie Birkett, Co-Founder and CEO of Y.CO, added, “Providing our clients and community with industry-leading service is what we do. Y.CO has always been at the forefront of supporting clients who look to cruise in off-the-beaten-track locations, always envisioning the escapade and looking beyond the asset to help owners and charterers get the best onboard experience possible. Strategic global locations such as our new Auckland office enable Y.CO to be where our clients need us, at all times.”

Profile links

Y.CO

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.