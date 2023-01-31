Registration for Experiential Yachting Forum 2023 is now open The event will take place on the 2-3 of March in the Conference Pavilion of the Dubai International Boat Show…

Registration for Experiential Yachting Forum 2023 is now open. Whether you are concerned about longevity and preventative health care or simply want to expand your vision and business strategies, yachting can provide tremendous opportunities to keep your mental and physical health in the balance, make a profit, and make a difference in the world and in people's lives.

Following the success of the first Experiential Yachting Forum in Monaco, the second edition of Experiential Yachting Forum 2023 will be held in Dubai in partnership with the Dubai International Boat Show, the leading yacht show in the UAE, the GCC and the Middle East.

Dubai is a hub of luxury and commerce, making it an ideal location for businesses operating in the superyacht industry to meet and discuss the future. With its thriving maritime and tourism industries, state-of-the-art facilities, and strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Africa, and Asia, Dubai offers a unique platform for companies to connect, network, and share ideas. By coming together in Dubai, superyacht businesses can tap into the latest industry trends, learn from experts and peers, and collaborate on developing solutions to the challenges facing the industry. Ultimately, this will help them stay ahead of the curve and secure their place in the competitive marketplace.

The superyacht industry is often seen as the purview of oligarchs, oil barons and Instagram influencers, but it is so much more than that. It is a sector that is teeming with innovation and creativity, and one that has the potential to make a significant impact on society. These magnificent vessels may be the playthings of the rich and famous, but they are also a source of employment for thousands of people. The industry provides jobs for boat builders, engineers, sailors and support staff, and contributes significantly to the economy through the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of these magnificent crafts.

But it's not just the economics of the superyacht industry that should be celebrated. These boats are works of art, intricate masterpieces that are not only aesthetically beautiful but technologically advanced. The innovation that goes into designing and building these vessels can have a wider impact on the maritime industry, pushing the boundaries of what is possible and driving progress forward.

What will be discussed at the Forum?

- Multifunctional Superyachts

- Is the future of yachts going far beyond vacation, relaxation or exploration? - Experience Economy & Yachting

- Introducing the concept of Branded Multifunctional Superyachts

Holistic Yachting

- Is Medical Tourism at sea on a yacht – a future trend?

- Commercial use of superyachts as medical centres/ holistic centres/wellness centres.

- Preventive Health Care, Longevity, Integrated Healing and Yachting

- Unique features & technologies onboard for holistic cruising

- Immersive experience Cetosonotherapy with Pierre Robert de Latour

- Meditation at sea on a Jet Ski. Disclosure of the results of a neuroscientific experiment

- The future of Holistic Yachting



Expertise from a Maritime Lawyer



Legal aspects of the commercial use of superyachts as a floating "ambassador" branch at sea.

“This forum was created with a mission to elevate human potential through yachting and to change the perception of yachting by identifying a new niche for Multifunctional Superyachts” – says Maria Alekseenko Magan, the founder of Experiential Yachting.



Some leading figures in the yachting industry call Magan one of the most forward-thinking people in the yachting industry of our time. With more than 13 years of experience in retail yacht charters and yacht project management, she is known for providing HNWIs (High Net Worth Individuals) with extraordinary experiences aboard yachts.



Three years ago, when a close person to her was diagnosed with a rare neurological disease, Magan started to explore how a yacht can be used as a place to conduct various therapies. From there, the vision about the importance of changing the function, and therefore the perception, of a yacht came to be.



Today Experiential Yachting is the only company that specialises in holistic yachting, connecting the longevity and preventive healthcare sectors with the yachting industry. Experiential Yachting also offers investment opportunities in alternative uses of superyachts for other commercial purposes besides conventional vacation chartering.



The Experiential Yachting Forum is the only forum in the yachting sector that represents a new era of the Experience Economy, opening up a new niche for Multifunctional Superyachts and, in the words of one leading yachting media, "challenges the superyacht norm."



The Forum benefits not only the leading players in the yachting industry and yacht owners but also retail investors, world-renowned luxury brands, hotel chains, holistic retreats and medical centres, as well as government authorities and asset management companies.



Topics such as Multifunctional Superyachts, Holistic Yachting, Preventive Health Care and Yachting, Experience Economy & Yachting, and Investment Opportunities in alternative use of superyachts will be discussed.

The official visionary sponsors of Experiential Yachting Forum 2023 stated:

Oceanco: “Embracing a holistic approach, Oceanco is part of the industry’s evolution, exploring solutions to future demands in an ever-changing landscape. For those who create the future, Oceanco builds tomorrow’s superyachts, today.”

Sunreef Yachts: “Questing for a more environmentally responsible cruising experience, Sunreef Yachts marked a new chapter in yachting history. The shipyard developed a new range of luxury Eco catamarans for a more sustainable, environmentally responsible and healthy yachting experience.”

