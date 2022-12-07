Experiential Yachting Forum 2023 to take place in Dubai The programme will aim to address longevity, health care, investment opportunities and human potential…

Following the success of the first Experiential Yachting Forum in Monaco, the second edition of Experiential Yachting Forum 2023 will be held in Dubai in partnership with the Dubai International Boat Show, the leading yacht show in the UAE, the GCC and the Middle East.

“This forum was created with a mission to elevate human potential through yachting and to change the perception of yachting by identifying a new niche for Multifunctional Superyachts” states Maria Alekseenko Magan, the founder of Experiential Yachting.

With more than 13 years of experience in retail yacht charters and yacht project management, Magan has become known for providing HNWIs (High Net Worth Individuals) with extraordinary experiences aboard yachts. Three years ago, when a close person to her was diagnosed with a rare neurological disease, Magan started to explore how a yacht could be used as a place to conduct various therapies. From there, the vision about the importance of changing the function, and therefore the perception, of a yacht came to be.

Today Experiential Yachting is the only company that specialises in holistic yachting and also offers investment opportunities in alternative uses of superyachts for other commercial purposes besides conventional chartering.

The official visionary sponsors of Experiential Yachting Forum 2023, Oceanco and Sunreef Yachts also had their say:

Oceanco: “Embracing a holistic approach, Oceanco is part of the industry’s evolution, exploring solutions to future demands in an ever-changing landscape. For those who create the future, Oceanco builds tomorrow’s superyachts, today.”

Sunreef Yachts: “Questing for a more environmentally responsible cruising experience, Sunreef Yachts marked a new chapter in yachting history. The shipyard developed a new range of luxury Eco catamarans for a more sustainable, environmentally responsible and healthy yachting experience.”

The Forum benefits not only the leading players in the yachting industry and yacht owners but also world-renowned luxury brands, hotel chains, holistic retreats and medical centres, as well as government authorities and asset management companies.

The event will take place on the territory of the Dubai International Boat Show. For two days, March 2nd and 3, 2023, speakers, partners and guests will continue to share what has ‘Never Been Shared Before’. This edition will be all about Elevating Human Potential through Yachting.

Topics such as Multifunctional Superyachts, Holistic Yachting, Preventive Health Care and Yachting, Experience Economy & Yachting, and Investment Opportunities in alternative use of superyachts will be discussed.

In order to apply to become a member and reserve a place at the forum, click here.

