Crypto billionaires and superyachts - a relationship doomed from the start?

When Kyle Davies and Zhu Su, the Founders of Three Arrows Capital, placed a downpayment of $50 million for a superyacht, it was done purely to impress their peers - not an uncommon motivation to buy a superyacht. Allegedly, the crypto billionaires wanted their vessel to be larger than any other yacht owned by anyone in Singapore. They were young and ambitious and wanted to prove to their big investors that money was (quite literally) no object in the crypto sphere.