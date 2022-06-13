Pelorus partner with Oceanco to bring utility to superyacht NFTS Pelorus have agreed to develop a series of experiences and benefits for holders of ‘Superyacht NFTs’…



Oceanco has reinforced its already strong position with the launch of digitally verifiable non-fungible tokens in collaboration with renowned superyacht designer, Timur Bozca and blockchain developers CasperLabs, Megalodon, and Dgallery. The exclusive ‘Superyacht NFT’ collection features several iterations of the concept yacht ‘Esquel’ - the 105m expedition grade vessel designed by Bozca and Oceanco with the help of the Pelorus team.

“We are delighted to support Oceanco, and their partners, in bringing Superyacht NFT’s to life. For two brands with a deep-rooted desire for innovation, we’ve always felt a natural affinity towards the Oceanco team and their forward-thinking approach to exploration. It’s incredibly exciting to be involved with such a pioneering project to help modern travellers discover the world in new and ambitious ways.” Said Geordie Mackay-Lewis, Co-founder of Pelorus.

Pelorus Co-founder, Geordie Mackay-Lewis and Global Partnerships Manager, Jake Pickering, marked the launch of the partnership at the Monaco Grand Prix, where the first official Superyacht NFT event was held. Pelorus ‘utilities’ may include discounted rates on yacht charter, private island hire or accommodation bookings, complimentary planning meetings with Geordie Mackay-Lewis and Jimmy Carroll, multi-year long term planning dependent on how long the NFT is held, access to a number of scientific research or conservation projects, discounted Pelorus photography experiences with award-winning photographers and documentarians whilst on holiday, as well as access to exclusive Pelorus events across the globe. These benefits are just the start of what could be offered to digital owners as Pelorus and Oceanco look to foster a strong relationship with the yachting community through innovative means.

Oceanco Chairman, Dr Barwani stated, “It has always been important to Oceanco that we push the boundaries of yachting in a positive direction. Which is why launching into a new digital realm with NFTs felt like a natural progression, and we are happy to be working with such excellent trusted partners on this journey,” commented Oceanco Chairman Dr. Barwani. Whilst Oceanco CEO, Marcel Onkenhout added, “With our Superyacht NFTs collection, it has always been a priority to offer utilities that benefit holders of the NFTs. As well as being inclusive and granting our community from around the world access to some of the enjoyments, such as taking part in the design of your very own digital yacht NFT, which is a world first.”

