One week to go: Monaco Yacht Show 2023 With just over a week until the industry’s most hotly anticipated event, we take a look at what lies in store for MYS 2023…

With just over a week until the industry’s most hotly anticipated event opens its doors to yachting aficionados from all around the globe, we take a look – and a much-needed breath – to see what’s in store.

Kicking off between the 27th and 30th September in Port Hercule, the Monaco Yacht Show 2023 is set to showcase a grand total of 111 yachts over 30m, with attendee figures slated to be more than 30,000 and more than 450 major companies represented from across the industry.

With competition to see the boats in person likely to be particularly fierce this year, it is worth being prepared to wait your turn, unless you’re in the fortunate position of actually looking to buy. Highlights include the iconic, freshly refitted Tim Heywood-designed 97m Lürssen superyacht Carinthia VII, which has a ‘touch-and-go’ bow helipad, 12m swimming pool and top-notch guest accommodation split across two decks.

Sold to a new owner by Fraser Yachts just ahead of MYS 2022 for an asking price of €95m, Carinthia VII will undoubtedly be a popular choice for tours this year and looks set to be the largest yacht in attendance.

Notably, there are no confirmed 100m plus vessels on the attendance list this year, but moving down the size rankings slightly, there will be a total of nine superyachts above 80m on display. This includes the 84m Feadship Savannah, which has been listed for the first time since its delivery in 2015 and is being exclusively represented by Edmiston President Robert Shepherd.

Savannah. Image credit: Feadship

Launched by Feadship’s De Vries shipyard, the head-turning superyacht is often cited as the world’s first diesel-electric hybrid motoryacht, with its power provided by a main diesel engine with three gensets, as well as a megawatt of storage batteries alongside an azimuth thruster. Her innovative design is the result of a combination of De Voogt Naval Architects and Cristina Gherardi Bernadeau and Marello Bozzarelli from Paris-based CG Design and includes such design hallmarks as a floating superstructure and an underwater lounge.

Described as both “peerless” and “one of the most iconic yachts to ever grace the water” by its broker, Shepherd expresses his pleasure at receiving the listing on behalf of Edmiston and representing Savannah next week. “There are yachts, then there are Feadships, and then there is Savannah,” enthuses Shepherd. “Words can’t describe my excitement and the honour of being appointed as the exclusive broker for this marvel of a superyacht.”

Read more from Shepherd in our exclusive interview here, and, if you’re lucky, you can see Savannah for yourself at the show at Berth R03, Quai Rainer 1er at the Monaco Yacht Show.

As the industry continues to work at being less myopic and taking its environmental responsibilities more seriously, it is of significance that the Sustainability Hub will be making a reappearance at the 2023 show.

Hosted in collaboration with the Water Revolution Foundation and sponsored by Siemens Energy, the exhibitors who will be found in the dedicated 200m2 space in Darse Sud are vetted in advance. This is to ensure that only eligible companies with genuine and viable sustainable solutions are included, to avoid any dangers of so-called ‘greenwashing’.

As Water Revolution Executive Director Robert Van Tol says: “This exhibition area is designed to showcase technologies that bring concrete improvements to the world of yachting, including the health of the oceans. We aim to support exhibitors, service providers, and visitors alike in finding viable solutions to environmental challenges.”

Keen to practise what they preach, MYS also hosted a webinar for exhibitors and show suppliers in early summer to discuss its three-phase Cabon Neutrality Transition Plan – which is aiming to reduce CO2 emissions by 60% by 2025 compared to 2022, alongside aligning with the Principality of Monaco’s aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Finally, as owners continue to display their interest in reaching further flung destinations, whether via private or charter yachts, the popular Adventure Area will also be making its return in 2023, spanning two locations within Port Hercule. A display of luxury vehicles, water toys and tenders will be accessible at Quai Antoine 1er, with 20 tenders found at Quai Jarlan, including luxurious off-road vehicles, top-tier gadgets and helicopters, as well as showcasing some of the world’s most cutting-edge and exciting water toys.

The Superyacht Group team will be out in force, wearing our signature red, at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show and we look forward to catching up with our friends and colleagues there.

