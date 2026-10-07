A conversation with Scott Blum on Dutch Design Exclusive interview with the US tech entrepreneur and yacht owner about the inspiration behind Sea Rover…

We’ve been watching the arrival and development of a very cool and interesting new yacht project called Sea Rover, the brain child of Scott Blum, a US tech entrepreneur and yacht owner. Over the years we have witnessed a variety of owner investors who have challenged the market and started building their personal project in an attempt to deliver something not only unique, but perhaps what they couldn’t find in the current market. There are many aspects of the project that are interesting to watch, but first of all we wanted to get some clarity about the project from the man himself:

TSR: Out of all the sectors out there, with good ROIs and potentially easier returns, what makes Scott Blum build superyachts?

Blum: I’ve never approached Sea Rover as a financial exercise. It began because I believed there was an opportunity to create something that simply didn’t exist. Throughout my career, I’ve always enjoyed building businesses around ideas that improve people’s experiences, and this project is no different. The superyacht industry is incredibly rewarding because it combines design, engineering, innovation and craftsmanship at the highest level. For me, creating something that genuinely moves the industry forward has always been far more motivating than pursuing the easiest return.

What was the catalyst/eureka moment that inspired you to create Dutch Design and Sea Rover or did it evolve over time and is still evolving?

Sea Rover wasn’t the result of one single moment, and it evolved over many years of owning, chartering and spending time on yachts. I found myself continually asking why so many spaces were designed around tradition rather than the way people actually live today. Eventually I realised I was describing a yacht that didn’t exist and that’s when I decided to create it. Even today, the project continues to evolve because we’re constantly refining every detail to better serve the owner experience.

What motivates and drives someone like you to create a specialist yachting company like Dutch Design, in a market that has a wide spectrum of yacht offerings and is renowned for not being the best investment sector?

Our motivation has never been to become another yacht builder offering another variation of what’s already available. Dutch Design was created to pursue a very clear vision of how a yacht should enhance the owner’s life. We deliberately chose to focus on a small number of exceptional yachts so every decision could remain intentional. If we can influence the direction of yacht design by proving there’s another way to approach luxury, then we’ve achieved something meaningful.

Dutch Design was created to pursue a very clear vision of how a yacht should enhance the owner’s life.

Did you ever consider building or buying Sea Rover from an existing shipyard to remove some of the risk or is this a personal/passion investment that was designed to challenge the way our industry treats the client?

The latter. From the beginning, this wasn’t about acquiring something that already existed. Sea Rover was conceived from the ground up because the yacht I envisioned simply didn’t exist in the market. I never approached it with a fixed timeline or financial pressure. My priority has always been to create something truly different without compromising on quality, space, design or materials. Every decision, from the steel superstructure to the white oak finishes and carefully selected interior materials, was made with longevity and the owner’s experience in mind. My investment has always been in building the right yacht first, with the belief that lasting value will naturally follow.

How has the market, the various client advisors and the potential clients reacted to the current plan and project – is it what you expected or is their more to be done, and if so, what’s next on the agenda?

The response has been extremely encouraging because people immediately understand that Sea Rover isn’t trying to follow existing conventions. Many experienced owners and advisors have told us they’ve been waiting for something that approaches yacht design differently. At the same time, we’re still early in the journey. Our focus now is to continue educating the market, share more of the project’s development and ultimately allow people to experience Sea Rover first hand, because that’s when the philosophy truly comes to life.

What do you really think of the superyacht market and have your personal experiences, good or bad, led to this passion project?

The superyacht industry has extraordinary talent, but I also believe there has been a tendency to repeat familiar formulas. My own experiences as both an owner and charter guest certainly influenced this project. Rather than focusing on what frustrated me, I focused on what could be improved. Sea Rover is ultimately the yacht I always hoped someone would build – a yacht designed around how owners actually want to spend time on the water today.

Is there anything about Dutch Design or Sea Rover that you think needs reinforcing, clarifying or explaining better, that may have been missed or misunderstood by the market?

One misconception is that Sea Rover is simply another explorer yacht or another wellness-focused yacht. In reality, it’s neither. Wellness isn’t an added feature, it’s the element that informed every design decision. Likewise, exploration isn’t just about where the yacht can travel but also about how it supports the owner’s lifestyle on every journey. The more people understand those principles, the more they understand what Sea Rover really represents.

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned or even mistake you’ve made on the Dutch Design strategy or journey?

Perhaps the biggest lesson has been that challenging convention always takes longer than you expect. When you’re creating something fundamentally different, there isn’t a roadmap to follow. We’ve spent years refining layouts, engineering solutions and design details because we refused to compromise the original vision. Looking back, I wouldn’t change that process because it’s what ultimately created a better yacht.

Is Hull No. 1 for you or for sale – or perhaps Hull No. 10 is for you, once Sea Rover is perfected over time…?

Yes, Hull No. 1 will be my own. From the beginning, Sea Rover has been deeply personal, shaped by years of experience as both an owner and charter guest, and refined through countless hours of design and engineering. I wanted to create the yacht I’ve always hoped to own, so it only feels natural that I’ll be the first to experience it. At the same time, we’ve approached every decision with future owners in mind. The goal was never to build a yacht just for myself, but to create a platform that delivers an exceptional ownership experience for everyone who comes after.

We didn’t set out to build the biggest yacht or the most extravagant yacht, we set out to build a yacht people genuinely enjoy living on. For me, that’s the greatest measure of luxury.

Very little information has been released on the technical elements of Sea Rover, machinery, engineering, systems etc, so is there anything unique or innovative coming that will add to the wellness and the smart, cool, efficient style that has become the projects signature?

We’ve deliberately taken a very practical approach to the technical side of Sea Rover. Rather than pursuing complexity for its own sake, we’ve focused on proven engineering, refined and executed to an exceptionally high standard. A key part of that philosophy has been bringing on Arjan Zutphen, whose more than four decades of experience in Dutch yacht building have been invaluable throughout the project. Having worked at one of the Netherlands’ leading shipyards and later running his own technical company, Arjan has helped ensure every system is thoroughly engineered, highly efficient and built around long-term reliability. In many ways, we’ve intentionally over-engineered the yacht behind the scenes while keeping the solutions themselves straightforward, dependable and easy to live with.

When you set out on this journey, are you where you want to be, when you look back over the evolutionary years of Dutch Design?

In many ways, yes. The original vision for Sea Rover has remained the same, but the yacht has become stronger through years of collaboration and problem-solving. Every challenge pushed us to think more carefully and improve the experience for the owner. Looking back, I’m proud that we stayed true to what we set out to create while continuing to improve it. Looking ahead, I’m excited because the most rewarding part of the journey is still to come: seeing Sea Rover on the water.

Once Sea Rover is launched and delivered, how are you going to present it to your potential market, because surely a yacht show is not the right place?

We’ll certainly participate in yacht shows, but that’s only one piece of the puzzle. We’re still shaping exactly how we’ll introduce Sea Rover to the market because we believe it’s something people need to experience first hand to fully appreciate.

Is there anything else you’d like to share that you think the potential buyer of Sea Rover should know, from your perspective?

I’d simply encourage people to look beyond the specifications and focus on how Sea Rover is intended to make them feel. Every decision, whether it’s a layout, a material, a wellness space or an engineering solution, was made to improve the owner’s experience over the years of ownership. We didn’t set out to build the biggest yacht or the most extravagant yacht, we set out to build a yacht people genuinely enjoy living on. For me, that’s the greatest measure of luxury.

We look forward to seeing Sea Rover evolve and arrive in the market as a finished project, but more importantly, we look forward to seeing if the concept of a wellness superyacht project that is simple, pure and elegant will trigger more owners to join Dutch Design and be part of the Blum Club.

This article first appeared in The Superyacht Report: Owners Focus. With our open-source policy, it is available to all by following this link, so read and download the latest issue and any of our previous issues in our library.

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