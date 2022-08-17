Monaco Yacht Show announce fleet of large sailing yachts Monaco Yacht Show has announced a fleet of large sailing yachts on display this September.…

Amongst the 10 units set to exhibit at the Sailing Yacht Area in MYS, 4 will be new launches making their debuts. They include the ClubSwan 80 (27.7m) and Swan 98 (31.05m) by the Finnish builder Nautor’s Swan, Sorvind (34.59m) by Southern Wind shipyard, and the sailing catamaran Sunreef 80 Eco (24m).

For 2022, the Sailing Yacht Area will be located in the inside area of Quai l’Hirondelle at Port Hercule.

On the stands, visitors will also be able to meet up with a selection of builders, designers or equipment manufacturers specialising in sailing yachts.

Sailing yachts include:

· 80 Sunreef Eco by Sunreef

· Advanced 80 by Advanced Yachts

· Blush by Perini Navi (exhibited by Camper & Nicholsons International)

· Borkumriff IV by Royal Huisman (exhibited by Camper & Nicholsons International)

· ClubSwan 80 by Nautor Swan

· Perseverance 1 by Baltic Yachts

· Sorvind by Southern Wind Shipyard

· State of Grace by Perini Navi (exhibited by Edmiston)

· Swan 98 by Nautor’s Swan

· Twizzle by Royal Huisman (exhibited by Edmiston)

Exhibitors include:

Baltic Yachts, Doyle Sails, Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design, Nautor’s Swan, North Sails, Southern Spars, Southern Wind.

Profile links

Perini Navi

Royal Huisman

Baltic Yachts

Southern Wind

Sunreef Yachts

Nautors Swan

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.