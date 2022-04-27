Perini Navi to deliver three sailing yachts by 2024 Following the acquisition of Perini Navi by The Italian Sea Group, the shipyard group offers a delivery update…

Following their acquisition of Perini Navi for €80million back in December, The Italian Sea Group has confirmed the re-start of operations in the Viareggio and La Spezia production facilities.

The blueprint of Perini Navi’s new production plan, orchestrated by The Italian Sea Group’s founder and CEO Giovanni Costantino, has also been detailed. The Viareggio shipyard continues to be dedicated to the production of sailing vessels up to 60m, while the larger vessels will be manufactured in La Spezia and Marina di Carrara.

The brand will exclusively build large sailing yachts, emphasising respect for tradition and aesthetic lines, while the yard says that it will be adopting “innovation” as a keystone for its design concepts.

Three deliveries have already been scheduled, confirming Perini Navi’s return to the market. They will deliver one 60m ketch by the end of 2023, one 47m sloop to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024 and one 56m ketch to be delivered by the end of 2024.

According to the yard, these yachts will show an evolution in style and design thanks to the Group’s Style Centre. Perini Navi’s stylistic traits have been incorporated, yet reinterpreted with new energy, bolder style and clear innovation in the aesthetic and functional choices which highlight the traditional comfort and wide spaces typical of metal hulls. An example of this is the use of carbon not only for the 62.5m mast and the boom, but also for the diagonals, finishes, and deck accessories on the 47m sloop.

The 47m yacht is further enhanced by the fly-by-wire system with twin rudders which allows for better manoeuvrability at any condition and speed.

Interestingly, the aforementioned 47m yacht is the continuation of a project named C.2239 that Perini Navi started back in 2016. This partially completed hull was included as part of the acquisition deal, and so is going to be developed with fresh influence from the Italian Superyacht Group's Style Centre, whilst also keeping Perini Navi's stylistic traits.

The above graph highlights Perini Navi's deliveries between 2015 and 2024 along with their average LOA. Over the past seven years they have completed four deliveries, with one falling within the past five years. Since the point of acquisition, their deliveries have increased to their 10 year maximum of two in 2024, indicating The Italian Sea Group has had a positive impact on the brand.

