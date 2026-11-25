What a charter can teach you before you buy a yacht A viewing helps you compare yachts, while time aboard helps you decide how you would use one of your own…



A viewing and a charter are two ways of getting to know a yacht in person before buying. A major boat show gives you a chance to walk through several different designs in one day. A regional show can start the same conversation closer to the waters you already know. When a particular boat appeals, a private viewing gives you time to look closely at the boat and return to the spaces that caught your attention. If you can, bring someone who’ll regularly spend time with you aboard. You might both like the saloon and come away with different ideas of where you’d actually spend the evening. I’d keep that question in mind if you go on to charter a yacht of that kind.

On charter, you have time to see how a suitable design fits the way you live. Underway, you can feel the yacht move as you go from the saloon to the deck and notice where you’re comfortable spending time. Alongside, you might go ashore for provisions and come back for a swim. As the day goes on, you see how much room everyone has for their own plans and how the crew’s work fits around the spaces you use.

If you’ve been chartering for years, I’d ask how you’d use that greater say over your time ... What you’ve enjoyed on charter starts to tell you what you need from a boat of your own.

If you plan to work from your yacht, I’d use part of the charter for an ordinary working morning. Take the call you’d normally take at home and see where you end up sitting when everyone else is getting on with their day. You may find yourself in a spot you’d walked right past at a boat show.

Some people spend years getting to know what suits them on board, one charter holiday at a time. The time on the water becomes the part of the year they look forward to most. Then a weekend opens up, they try to book a yacht they know and the boat is already committed. In high season, the available dates or yachts may change the trip they had in mind. That can be the moment they start imagining a yacht they could return to more often. They already know what the time aboard means to them. They want more say in when it happens.

With a yacht of your own, you can set the boat up the way you like and plan your year around the visits you want to make. Having time in the diary is one part of that. Where the yacht is based and how it’s cared for between trips matter too. The crew or other people looking after the yacht need time to get it ready, and the weather still shapes what’s possible on the day. If you’ve been chartering for years, I’d ask how you’d use that greater say over your time. If it means getting aboard on a free Friday afternoon, the journey to the berth and the preparations you can arrange ahead of time belong in the purchase brief. What you’ve enjoyed on charter starts to tell you what you need from a boat of your own.

When there’s already a shortlist, you can take the brief aboard and see how it holds up. As a buyer’s adviser whose firm also arranges charters, I’m interested in the question that’s still open after you’ve compared models and shipyards. If the shortlisted model is available for charter, you can spend the trip exploring that question. A comparable yacht can also give you an answer if it shares the feature you want to understand.

If the question is how the layout works for your family, I’d bring them for a weekend and leave part of the day free to see where everyone settles. You might want a long lunch on board while someone else wants to read quietly nearby. On a yacht of around 20 metres, I might start with two or three days. With a 45-metre yacht, I’d give myself closer to a week to see how the spaces are used and how the crew works around the people aboard. I’d decide the length of the trip by what I wanted to learn and what could be arranged.

I’ve seen buyers look at a flybridge differently once we talk about the weather where they intend to use the yacht. If you picture eating on the upper deck most evenings, think about the evenings you’ll actually be aboard and where you’d choose to sit. That can change how much weight you give the flybridge in your search.

Whatever the length of the charter, I’d ask whoever arranges it to tell the captain in advance what you’d like to understand about owning a yacht of this kind. The crew can then choose a good time to explain the work you’re seeing. A conversation while the boat is being prepared for a passage can tell you what had to be arranged for the day you’re about to enjoy. Ask the captain how far they would typically plan to go on that yacht and how they think about fuelling along the way. I’d be just as interested in what happens once everyone has gone home. What needs regular attention between trips and who arranges it? Listening to the people who do that work gives you a sense of what you’d need to allow for when you draw up an ownership budget.

I think of charter as a sea trial of the yacht concept. You can get a feel for that kind of yacht underway and spend an ordinary day finding out how you would use the layout.

I’d take the crew’s answers back to the brief, alongside what you noticed about living on board. You might have thought you needed more length to spend time comfortably with your family and find that the layout you tried gives everyone room. Equally, a day spent working and socialising aboard can make it obvious where you want a little more space. I’ve seen buyers look at a flybridge differently once we talk about the weather where they intend to use the yacht. If you picture eating on the upper deck most evenings, think about the evenings you’ll actually be aboard and where you’d choose to sit. That can change how much weight you give the flybridge in your search.

I think of charter as a sea trial of the yacht concept. You can get a feel for that kind of yacht underway and spend an ordinary day finding out how you would use the layout. That may confirm the design you were leaning towards. You may also find that chartering continues to suit how you want to spend your time on the water. If you go on to assess a particular yacht, technical checks and a sea trial help you get to know that boat itself. You can feel how it moves, see how it handles and pay attention to how comfortable you are aboard. How much you take part depends on the yacht and what’s appropriate with its crew. Before you reach that stage, I’d put what you learnt on charter into the brief. If you kept taking your calls in a corner you’d barely noticed at the viewing, I’d ask for a layout that gives you that same quiet when everyone’s aboard.

Whether you’re viewing a yacht at a boat show or trying a design on charter, I’d bring an experienced yachting specialist along. Someone who’s spent years working with yachts can point out details that are easy to miss, such as how the layout works when your guests settle into the saloon and the crew needs to pass through.

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