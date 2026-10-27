The yacht is now part of the owner’s online reputation Tony McChrystal works with owners, family offices and senior executives on their online reputation and privacy. This is his take on reputation management…

The usual advice is that the safest yacht is a digitally invisible one. I share the instinct, but I think that goal is getting harder to reach. In my work with owners and family offices, few have made a connection that matters – the yacht is no longer separate from the owner’s online reputation, it’s part of it.

Where the exposure comes from

A yacht leaves a trail that a private owner rarely would. Tracking data can show where a vessel has been, so anyone with a little time can piece together location data and corporate records, and a crew member’s casual post can reveal where a vessel is and who is on board.

In my experience, there is more. Charter listings and sale particulars attach a vessel’s name to the people behind it, and refit coverage sometimes does too. This can happen by design or by accident. Social media posts by guests on board do the same, usually without anyone meaning them to. Little of this is posted with bad intent, which is why it adds up unnoticed.

Mistaken identity adds its own problem. Vessels and owners can share names with other vessels or other people, and a record that belongs to one can end up attached to the other.

How it reaches AI answers

Each of these sources is minor on its own. This is where an AI assistant asked about a principal can bring them together. It may describe the yacht and its movements, along with anything written about it, and it may attach all of that to the owner. How an assistant decides what to include is not visible from outside, so I treat it as an open question and not a given.

What I do know is that these tools can get things badly wrong. In June 2026 a Munich court granted two publishers an interim order against Google after its AI overviews linked them to scams, connections that, according to the reporting, appeared in none of the sources the answers cited. For an owner who values discretion, the consequence is plain: the vessel can become one of the easier routes to the person and the answer may be wrong as well as revealing.

Tony McChrystal, founder and managing director, Pavesen.

What the people around an owner can do

The people who run the vessel and the owner’s affairs are often the first to see this. None of the steps below needs special tools.

● Set a crew social media policy. Agree on what crew and guests may post about location and who is on board, and explain the reason so the policy is followed rather than resented.

● Take care with charter and sale listings. Check what each listing and brochure says about ownership and movements before it goes out, and review old ones that are still live.

● Check what AI tools say about the owner. Ask a few of them about the owner and the vessel, sticking to details that are already public, and note anything wrong or revealing. Repeat it from time to time.

● Claim the owner’s own sources. Make sure the owner’s domain and main profiles are registered in their name and kept current, so that there is accurate information about them to find.

Discretion now includes the vessel

I would add one word to the advice that a yacht should be invisible: accuracy. Where invisibility is not realistic, a record that is correct and minimal leaves less room for guesswork than one that is patchy.

None of this means owners should give up on discretion. It means discretion now covers the vessel, and what is said about the yacht is, increasingly, said about its owner too. The people closest to an owner are best placed to notice that first.

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