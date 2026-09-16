Specialty lending: the ballast in uncertain markets Steven Hawkins, Head of Specialty Lending, J.P. Morgan International Private Bank, on the role financing can play in keeping the industry resilient…

The superyacht market has no reason to be this steady. Rates have moved sharply, energy prices have swung and the macro backdrop looks meaningfully different from where it started the year. Yet order books at the leading shipyards remain full, secondary market pricing has held and the conversations taking place at Port Hercules this September carry the same weight they always do. The question isn’t whether the yacht market can absorb uncertainty, it’s whether the decisions made within it are structured to do the same.

Navigating the unexpected

The world that owners and buyers are navigating is not the one they anticipated at the start of it. Rate expectations have swung from cuts to potential hikes, geopolitical tensions have unsettled energy markets. The first half of 2026 was defined largely by events in the Middle East, which sent energy prices sharply higher before a degree of de-escalation brought them back off their highs. Attention has since shifted to monetary policy, where the tone has grown more hawkish than most expected. It has been a year of shifting narratives. The story the market was telling in January is not the one it is telling now, and it has not settled yet.

The outlook remains constructive, but this is not an environment that rewards complacency, and for owners and prospective buyers, the tension between confidence and caution is likely to shape how capital gets deployed in the months ahead. Complexity has a way of surfacing questions that calmer conditions allow people to defer. Whether a financing structure has the flexibility to support broader portfolio goals, and whether it can hold its shape if conditions shift again, are among them.

Geopolitical uncertainty and energy price volatility have not materially disrupted demand at this level

of the market, and the evidence from this year suggests they are unlikely to.

Steven Hawkins, Head of Specialty Lending, J.P. Morgan International Private Bank

Why the superyacht market has held its course

Against that backdrop, the superyacht market’s resilience is structural rather than accidental. Order books at the most established shipyards extend years into the future, and that supply constraint has continued to put a floor under secondary market pricing even as other asset classes have felt the pressure of a more volatile environment. Geopolitical uncertainty and energy price volatility have not materially disrupted demand at this level of the market, and the evidence from this year suggests they are unlikely to.

For those seeking a more immediate path to ownership, the pre-owned market offers a direct and often well-priced route. For those drawn to building to their own specifications, new builds remain available on the right timeline. The takeaway is that rather than conditions being simple, the underlying structure of this market has proven more durable than the macro noise might suggest, and the question worth asking is whether the financial decisions made within it are built to the same standard.

Structure is the strategy

It is a question that financing is well placed to answer. A thoughtful approach is one that makes ownership more resilient and better aligned with the broader portfolio goals that a year like this one tends to bring into focus. When rates fall, clients can capitalise on lower-cost leverage and redeploy capital toward new opportunities. When rates rise, locking in long-term fixed financing on a durable physical asset provides payment certainty and a meaningful buffer against further increases. The structure, if engineered carefully from the outset, performs across both environments rather than becoming a liability when conditions shift.

Uncertainty is a reason to structure well, not to wait.

For non-euro clients, currency exposure adds a further dimension that too often enters the conversation late. With the world’s leading shipyards concentrated in Europe, recent dollar movements have made hedging a necessary component of any comprehensive financing structure, not a refinement to be addressed once contracts are signed. More broadly, the logic of yacht financing rests on preserving liquidity and maintaining optionality: avoiding the concentration of capital in a single asset and keeping flexibility intact across a broader portfolio. Some clients want a partner to navigate the complexity of a major build alongside them. Others are focused on keeping their broader investment architecture intact. A structure designed carefully from the outset serves both, and in a year defined by the kind of uncertainty we have seen, that adaptability is not a refinement – it is the whole point.

The big question

Uncertainty is a reason to structure well, not to wait. Our conversations with clients begin with a single question: what should your wealth accomplish and how does yacht financing fit within that picture? When that question is answered clearly, the asset supports the plan rather than complicating it.

The sea will always have weather. The point is to be built for it.

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