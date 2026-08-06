Before the first hammer swings Patrick Knowles, founder of Patrick Knowles Designs and The Quintessential Yachtsman, outlines the decisions that define a successful refit…



The most consequential decisions in a yacht refit are rarely made in the shipyard, they are made months earlier, through disciplined conversations between the owner, designer, captain, technical team and shipyard. By the time the first hammer swings, the project’s success should already exist on paper.

Experienced yacht owners understand that a refit is not simply a sequence of upgrades – every decision made has a downstream effect. Moving a bulkhead may alter circulation, mechanical access, lighting, ventilation and weight distribution. Replacing one finish can expose inconsistencies throughout an entire deck. A request that appears cosmetic may require structural, electrical or regulatory consideration. A salon is refreshed, then the adjacent dining area feels dated. Guest accommodations are reconfigured, but lighting controls and air conditioning are earmarked to be addressed later. New stone is selected before the team confirms weight, substrate requirements and installation logistics. Individually, these decisions may be reasonable. Collectively, without coordination, they create costly change orders, delays and aesthetic compromise.

Engaging an experienced designer before the contract is signed offers value well beyond aesthetics as they must understand not only what the owner wants to change, but how the owner intends to experience the yacht. One of the most expensive mistakes is beginning with a list of isolated requests rather than a unified, holistic design directive. The following questions establish the true scope of the refit:

• What are the expected start and delivery dates?

• What is the anticipated shipyard and location where the refit will take place?

• Will the vessel remain private, enter charter or alternate between the two?

• Will the family size and needs evolve during the course of the refit?

• Is the yacht spending more time in warmer climates?

• Will new technology, artwork or water toys place different demands on storage and infrastructure?

Refits lose time and money when approvals pass through too many channels or when the captain,

yard and designer receive conflicting direction.

Before work begins, the designer should develop a hierarchy of priorities. What must be accomplished, taking into consideration the timeline and vendor availability? What would be a desirable aesthetic for the owner? What can be deferred to a second phase if needed, without undermining the overall result? This allows the owner to invest where the transformation will be most meaningful while protecting the integrity of the design.

Material selections should also be resolved as early as possible. Lead times, dye lots, grain matching, slab availability and custom fabrication can dictate the schedule. Approving a substitute under pressure rarely produces the same result as specifying the correct and available material from the beginning.

Equally important is establishing decision-making authority. Refits lose time and money when approvals pass through too many channels or when the captain, yard and designer receive conflicting direction. The owner’s vision must be clearly documented, with an agreed process for interpreting and approving changes.

A thorough assessment and survey of existing conditions is essential, but so is respect for the yacht’s original architecture. Not everything old should be removed; exceptional millwork, proportions and craftsmanship may deserve preservation. The objective is not always to erase the vessel’s history, but to determine which elements should lead it into the next chapter.

The finest refits appear effortless because the difficult decisions were made early. Proper planning does more than control costs, it protects the owner from spending twice, preserves the designer’s intent and gives the shipyard a clear path forward.

We will shortly be commissioning content for our Q3 edition, focusing on Refit, so if you have something worthwhile and informative to add to the debate, then contact us here.

As an open-source platform we offer an industry-wide invitation to anyone and everyone in our sector to share their knowledge, experience and opinions. If you have an interesting and valuable contribution to make, and would like to join our growing community of guest columnists, share your ideas with us at newsdesk@thesuperyachtgroup.com

NEW: Sign up for SuperyachtNews week ! Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts. Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek Sign up

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.