The best applications of AI in luxury may be almost invisible The strongest applications of AI in luxury improve preparation, judgement and trust without asking the client to adapt to technology…

Luxury has always depended on something technology finds difficult to reproduce: judgement. The client is rarely paying only for an object. The real value often lies in knowing which option deserves attention, what should be ignored, when a compromise is reasonable and when it is not. It lies in context, discretion and the confidence that someone understands the decision from the client’s side. This is why I do not believe the most important effect of artificial intelligence on the luxury industry will be the replacement of human advisers. I think it will happen largely behind the scenes.

Technology should prepare the adviser

AI is exceptionally useful where luxury businesses have traditionally faced an information problem. It can work through large volumes of fragmented data, keep information current, identify relevant options and prepare a much narrower field for human consideration. That changes the work of the adviser. A person no longer needs to spend most of his or her time collecting and organising information before being able to think about the client. More of that time can be spent on the part of the work that actually requires experience: understanding priorities, challenging assumptions, recognising trade-offs and making a recommendation.

Yachting shows the information problem

Yachting provides a useful example. A buyer considering a new yacht can face hundreds of models, different shipyards, specifications, layouts, delivery schedules, prices and ownership implications. Much of that information exists, but it is distributed across different sources and presented in different ways.

At LYRA Yachting Agency, we approached the problem by first structuring the market itself. The 2026 snapshot behind our work contains 1,025 current model records from 193 premium and luxury yacht brands and shipyards. One model card represents one available choice; the dataset is not a record of sales or deliveries. LYRA Intelligence uses AI-assisted analysis to work with that information and compare the represented market with the requirements collected during a client’s on-boarding. We are publishing part of that structure as an interactive market study. The report will be issued annually ahead of the Cannes Yachting Festival and Monaco Yacht Show, while the underlying catalogue continues to change as the market changes.

Clients may welcome a faster response, better information and fewer irrelevant choices. That does not mean they want an important relationship replaced by a chatbot or an automated sales funnel.

The system can produce an initial shortlist, but it does not make the final decision. A human adviser reviews the result, considers the buyer’s circumstances and then represents that buyer through the next stages of the process. That’s an important distinction.

Keep technology behind the relationship

The danger for luxury brands is to see AI primarily as a way to remove people from the service model. In some industries, reducing human interaction may be exactly what the customer wants. In luxury, that assumption deserves much more caution. For a high-value and personally significant decision, efficiency is not necessarily the same thing as quality. Clients may welcome a faster response, better information and fewer irrelevant choices. That does not mean they want an important relationship replaced by a chatbot or an automated sales funnel.

The more interesting opportunity is almost the opposite: use technology to remove unnecessary work around the relationship so that the human interaction becomes better. AI can help a company arrive at a conversation better prepared. It can help maintain a more complete picture of a complicated market. It can identify inconsistencies, narrow thousands of data points to the few that matter for a particular client and make personalisation possible at a level that would otherwise require enormous amounts of manual work.

The client does not necessarily need to see any of this. In fact, some of the best applications of AI in luxury may be almost invisible. The experience should simply feel informed, the adviser should know more then the irrelevant options should disappear earlier. Recommendations should have a clearer rationale, so a client’s time should be used more carefully.

This is also where I see an important difference between mass-market personalisation and luxury personalisation. Mass-market technology often attempts to predict what a customer is likely to buy. Luxury service has a different responsibility – it should help a client understand what is right for them, including situations where the right answer may be not to buy the option initially under consideration.

The standard therefore has to be higher than simply asking whether AI can perform a task. The more useful question is whether using AI at that point improves the decision and the client’s experience without weakening trust.

That requires more than prediction, it requires independence and judgement. AI can improve the information available to that judgement, but it should not be confused with the judgement itself.

Trust remains the standard

There is another reason why the luxury sector should be careful about the way it adopts artificial intelligence: losing trust carries a cost. High-value clients expect discretion, accuracy and accountability. A technology that produces an impressive answer but cannot be relied upon is not an improvement, neither is a system that creates the appearance of expertise while removing the person responsible for the recommendation.

The standard therefore has to be higher than simply asking whether AI can perform a task. The more useful question is whether using AI at that point improves the decision and the client’s experience without weakening trust. For some tasks, the answer will clearly be yes. For others, the human role may become even more important.

I expect the luxury businesses that benefit most from AI will not necessarily be the ones that put it most visibly in front of their clients. They will be the companies that understand where machines are genuinely better, where people remain essential and how to connect the two without making the client adapt to the technology.

Luxury does not need less human expertise and AI gives us the opportunity to use that expertise where it matters most.

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